Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft Get Into Heated Exchange During NFL Owners Meeting

Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got into a heated exchange when all 32 NFL team owners met on Tuesday to allow the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to ESPN. The incident happened before the owners voted 31-1 in favor of Goodell's new contract. Kraft supported the move, while Jones was the only one to vote no, which led to him telling Kraft, "Don't f— with me."

This led to Kraft replying, "Excuse me?" Jones then said "Don't mess with me," before the measure was passed. Jones is reportedly bothered by Goodell getting a new contract because of his compensation. In 2017, the NFL commissioner signed a five-year deal, and Jones led the charge that restructured Goodell's contract from mostly salaried to mostly bonuses. Jones is concerned that the triggers for Goodell's proposed bonus will be too vague.

"He believes in corporate good governance and wants accountability on the financial goals tied to Roger's bonus," said a league source told ESPN. "He is sensitive to awarding a big bonus to Roger before he performs and earns it." Goodell has been NFL commissioner since 2006, and it looks like he will be commissioner for the foreseeable future. He has helped the NFL grow when it comes to broadcast deals, international games and the league making the move to streaming.

Jones, 80, has been the owner of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989 and has helped the team win three Super Bowls. He is also the team's president and general manager and was named NFL Executive of the Year in 2014. Jones' accomplishments in the NFL led to him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Kraft, 81, has been the owner of the New England Patriots since 1994. He has seen the franchise win six Super Bowls under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. This past weekend, Kraft got married to 47-year-old Dana Blumberg in New York.

"Most of the people didn't know it was a wedding celebration," a source told PEOPLE, per Yahoo Sports. "We thought it was a party and then when we went upstairs — and [a] screen opened and Robert and Dana came out. She was in a wedding dress, and Elton John announced them as 'husband and wife.' Then Meek Mill wrote a song for them — which he sang with Ed Sheeran as backup."