Jerry Jones Responds to Criticism of Dak Prescott Contract Not Being Done

Jerry Jones wants to see Dak Prescott in a Dallas Cowboys uniform next year and beyond. On Tuesday, the Cowboys owner appeared on 105.3 The Fan and was asked about the criticism he has received about not getting a long-term contract done with Prescott before he suffered a season-ending injury this past Sunday. Jones assured everyone that they will give Prescott a new deal.

"We've got to be reminded that to have a team, we've got to really manage how we dole out our resources. Dak is deserving of anything that you want to put on a piece of paper, relatively speaking," Jone said. "He's deserving of that. If you evaluate what he can do to help us win championships, you can see that it's there. Plus, he's a leader at the premier leader spot. We've got to make it work. So what am I saying? I'm saying exactly the same thing I said the last time I was asked about this before the season started. This is part of the game, the business and the contract part." Prescott has been with the team for five seasons and has established himself as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league. The Cowboys will now look to win without him for the rest of the 2020 season, but he should be ready to go in the spring.

"He should be ready to go for the latter part of our spring work," he said. "Knowing Dak he'll be out there soon. Physically, there should be no problem with him being back out there in early May or April." What Jerry Jones had to say about Prescott is the same thing his son, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. He's our future. He's special. If anyone can overcome anything it will be Dak. It's something our doctors feel like he'll overcome, and he'll come back better than ever," Stephen Jones said. On Sunday in a game against the New York Giants, Prescott severely injured his right ankle. He was sent to the hospital to have surgery on the ankle and was released on Monday. While Prescott recovers from his injury, backup QB Andy Dalton will take his place. He led the Cowboys to a win over the Giants, and the team is now in first place in the NFC East.