Jerry Jones Defends Jason Garrett’s Coaching Tenure During Radio Show

Since the final whistle blew on Sunday ending the battle between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, there has been an outcry on social media. Cowboys fans want Jason Garrett gone from the building and a new option in town. The team’s owner, Jerry Jones, does not share this opinion and made his thoughts clear on Tuesday morning.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that there are very specific reasons why Garrett has been the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys since midway through the 2010 season. As Jones explained, the primary reason is his character, but the effect on the players also plays a role.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If I totally disagreed with [Jason] Garrett’s philosophy, he wouldn’t be the head coach,” Jones said, per reporter Jane Slater. “We all need a certain order and discipline. He creates that. You can’t separate that from coach and person. … He’s a top individual who happens to be a good coach. He wouldn’t be our coach for 10 years if he didn’t have a lot of good qualities to coach.”

Jones is certainly familiar with Garrett’s character and who he is as a person considering that the pair have been around each other for roughly two decades. Prior to his coaching tenure with the team, Garrett was actually a backup quarterback for the Cowboys. He spent eight seasons with the team, starting in 1992, and was part of two Super Bowl-winning squads. His first season with the team was spent on the practice squad.

Following his playing career coming to an end, Garrett ultimately made his return to Dallas in 2007 after being hired as the offensive coordinator. Tony Romo and the Cowboys’ offense enjoyed considerable success under Garrett’s leadership, which made him a hot prospect when head coach positions became available. However, he opted to remain with Jones and the Cowboys and was ultimately promoted to interim and later full-time head coach when Wade Phillips was fired in 2010.

Considering the shared history, it’s expected that Jones would be in Garrett’s corner. Although this attachment has played a role in why many Cowboys fans are expressing their frustration on social media.

If Dallas continues to lose, there is a possibility that this bond between Garrett and Jones will be put under considerable stress. The Cowboys owner has only fired one head coach midway through the season (Phillips in 2010) and is unlikely to make a similar move with Garrett.