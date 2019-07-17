‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Resurfaces on World Series of Poker Broadcast, and Fans Are Geeking Out

James Holzhauer, the Jeopardy! champion who dominated the game show most of 2019, popped back up on television on Tuesday night in an unexpected place. He appeared on ESPN’s World Series of Poker broadcast to provide some commentary as the tournament enters its later stages.

Holzhauer, who earned more than $2 million on the Alex Trebek-hosted show, amassed a decent sized fan base while appearing on Jeopardy!, and they were quite surprised to see him on during the championship show.

His appearance drew an amount of attention on Twitter when he showed up, and his fans also took to the replies of his tweet announcing the appearance to react.

Holzhauer himself actually competed in the WSOP himself, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. However, his attempt was far less successful than his run on Jeopardy!.

After entering the $1,500 buy-in contest, which is held at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, he did win his first hand. However, he was eliminated six hours later after botching back-to-back hands. He amassed $86,000 in chips, but lost $75,000 of it when his opponent went all-in and ended up winning with three-of-a-kind. The next hand saw him go all-in all-in with a king-jack hand, while his opponent had king-10. A 10 popped up on the board, leading to a Holzhauer loss.

“You know, that’s poker,” Holzhauer said of his 454th place (out of more than 1,800) finish.

