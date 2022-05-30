NFL Community Shares Emotional Reactions to Death of Jeff Gladney

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died at the age of 25 on Monday morning. His agent, Brian Overstreet announce the news, and it was revealed that Gladney died in a car accident in Dallas. Gladney signed with the Cardinals earlier this year after not playing in the NFL in 2021.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss." Gladney, who played college football at TCU, was selected to the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his one season with the Vikings, Gladney tallied 81 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon." Gladney was set to compete for a starting job with the Cardinals this offseason. Here's a look at the NFL community reacting to the new news of Gladney's death.