NFL Community Shares Emotional Reactions to Death of Jeff Gladney
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died at the age of 25 on Monday morning. His agent, Brian Overstreet announce the news, and it was revealed that Gladney died in a car accident in Dallas. Gladney signed with the Cardinals earlier this year after not playing in the NFL in 2021.
"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss." Gladney, who played college football at TCU, was selected to the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his one season with the Vikings, Gladney tallied 81 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble.
"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon." Gladney was set to compete for a starting job with the Cardinals this offseason. Here's a look at the NFL community reacting to the new news of Gladney's death.
Jalen Reagor
Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!
R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.— Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022
One person replied: "I'm so sorry Jalen man, losing two of your closest friends in about the span of a year is heartbreaking. You and Jeff's family are in my prayers."
JJ Watt
Horrifying news to hear this morning.
Just tragic.
Rest In Peace Jeff.
🙏🏼— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2022
One fan replied: "Rip Jeff gladney . Use to watch you at TCU rip may your name live forever. Man he was a stud."
Isaiah Simmons
Rest in paradise brotha🙏🏾— Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) May 30, 2022
One person said: "So freaking sad. I'm sorry to hear this and hope and pray that his family will be able to find comfort and peace at some point. I can't imagine the grief that they are currently going through. A life lost too soon..."
From the NFL
The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FgN5T62q3I— NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2022
One fan said: "Sad to hear about this loss at such tragedy. Condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates, and loved ones. Prayers going up for his family."
Josina Anderson
Dear Lord, I am so sorry to hear of the sudden passing of #Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney. May the great 'I am' rod and staff comfort your family, agent Brian Overstreet and his family and all loved ones during this difficult time. May your soul ascend peacefully to the celestial.— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 30, 2022
One fan wrote: "Praying for his family. However misleading to say sudden passing. I assumed he had an undisclosed health condition until I learned he died from a car accident."
Cam Dantzler
Not my brother man noooo 😭— Cam Dantzler (@camdantzler3) May 30, 2022
One fan replied: "Sorry truly sorry for your loss. You are too young to have to go through this kind of loss."
Justin Jefferson
Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾— JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022
And this person said: "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO I will miss him [Justin Jefferson] you are my favorite offensive player and gladney was my favorite defensive player I am sad."