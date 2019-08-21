Dallas Cowboys Announce Long-Term Contract Extension for Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith is going to be with the Dallas Cowboys for a long time. On Tuesday, the team announced they have reached a long-term-extension with Smith who was drafted in the second round back in 2016. There has been a lot of talk about quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott getting deals done, but it’s the star linebacker who got his extension first.

The Dallas Cowboys completed the contract extension on Tuesday afternoon and locked Smith up for the foreseeable future. According to the press conference by team executive Stephen Jones, the deal is for five years and $64 million. Smith was also given $35 million guaranteed as part of the contract.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Smith was scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season. However, the Cowboys and his representatives started talks during the offseason and they picked up once training camp began.

Last month, Smith talked about his contract and his future with the Cowboys.

“At some point, the elite players have to receive their investment,” Smith said about contract negotiations last month on Sirius XM Blitz on NFL Radio via Dallas Morning News. “For me it’s just about embracing the season I’m in. … When it’s time for Jerry (Jones) to cut the check, it will happen, but I just got to embrace where I’m at. I’m blessed for sure.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted at re-signing Smith last week.

“Would it be better if we can get one of the players done (before the season) than to not have any done of the ones you’re talking about? The answer is yes,” he said via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. “What may surprise you is we may come up with one that you haven’t been asking about.

Smith did not play his rookie season because he was dealing with a knee injury he suffered while at Notre Dame. The Cowboys still took a chance on Smith and it turned out to be a great move. In 2017, Smith played in all 16 games with six starts and he recorded 81 tackles, one sack and four passes defended. In 2018, Smith had a breakout season, registering 121 tackles four sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles in 16 games with 16 starts. He was not named to the Pro Bowl, but Pro Football Focus named him Breakout Player of the Year.

During his time at Notre Dame, Smith became the best linebacker in the country. In 2015, Smith was selected as a consensus All-American and he won the Butkus Award after posting 115 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five passes defended.