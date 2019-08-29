Jay Cutler Talks Football, Family and His New Partnership in College Football

Jay Cutler is back in football! Well, sort of. The former NFL quarterback has teamed up with Dos Equis to lead their College Football Football College, a curriculum to teach college football fans the ins-and-outs of the game led by “professor” Jay Cutler. You heard that right, Cutty is ready to teach you the game…what could be better leading up to kickoff weekend?

Cutler took a moment to speak with PopCulture.com and share his excitement to be back around the game of football, what it’s like to walk away for good, how his daughter looks to be the next athlete in the family and more. Lets dive in.

We’ve recently seen retirements from the likes of Rob Gronkowski and Andrew Luck, what is the feeling when you hang up your cleats for good and are you excited to be back around football partnering with Dos Equis?

“I am. It’s been a good partnership with them and I look forward to the season and getting more involved. There’s definitely a finality to whenever you are personally done and knowing that was your last game or last practice…whatever it was…because it’s a huge part of our lives as football players in the NFL, you’ve been playing since five or eight or ten and kind of consumes everything you are and your surroundings and your yearly life. It’s hard to walk away from but I think all of us know that there is an end in sight at some point.”

You were a stud at Vanderbilt, which teams will you be keeping an eye on around college football this year and what advice would you have for guys like Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or Jake Fromm who will soon be playing QB in the NFL?

“Being in Tennessee, the SEC is always on. Always partial to them having gone to Vanderbilt. I enjoy those games a lot. As far as advice I would just tell those guys to enjoy each game because you can’t go back. There’s definitely something special about college football that is different than the NFL. The locker room is different, the guys, you’ve been four years there with those guys, been to class with them, you date girls, you do everything college players and all students do. It’s an exciting time in your life, it’s a precious time and it goes by really fast.”

Jay you have two sons and a daughter, do you see them following your footsteps in sports?

“If I had to pick one right now I would probably say our daughter, and she would probably play football. She’s the youngest and our meanest!”

How did you get involved with Dos Equis?

“I’ve always been a fan of college football, love watching it, the excitement, going to Vanderbilt and being around the SEC…it left a lasting impression on me. When they contacted us about the College Football Football College and explained what they were doing it seemed like a natural fit for me.”

What should fans know more about the College Football Football College and are you going to be a tough professor on them?

“I’m not going to let anybody slide. I’m going to be honest and fair…but firm. That’s the way to go. You can go to edu.dosequis.com and find all the information and take the courses, there’s a full curriculum there…from offense, defense, on plays and formations, history of football, bowl games, how the polls work. It really gets you an in-depth look at college football. In the end you get a certificate, even though it’s from a beer school, at that point you’ve come an expert at college football and your friends can tell you nothing.”

Thanks to a real (and yes, absurd) new program brought to you by Dos Equis – with help from (actual) football experts John E. Bacon, Jay Cutler, Katie Nolan and Martellus Bennett – football fans can enroll in the College Football Football College and, upon completion and with a working printer, claim Saturday afternoon superiority.

A curriculum of 10 free, binge-able lessons covering topics from trick plays to offensive positions is all it takes to earn that coveted “degree” in college football watching…and a chance to win tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, just by taking the final exam.