Jared Goff on Trade to Lions: 'Excited to Be Somewhere That I Know Wants Me'

✖

One of the biggest trades in NFL history happened this weekend as the Detroit Lions sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and a series of draft picks. Stafford requested a trade from the Lions, but Goff expected to be with the team for a long time considering he led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. Michael Silver of NFL.com spoke to Goff after the trade was reported, and the 26-year-old quarterback is happy for the next chapter in his NFL career.

"I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me," Goff told NFL.com on Sunday morning. "I'm moving forward and couldn't be more excited to build a winner there. I'm excited about Dan (Campbell) and the whole staff." There were reports that the relationship between Goff and Rams head coach Sean McVay deteriorated over time, and the Rams were ready to make a move. When it was all said and done, the Rams traded Goff, a 2022 and 2023 first-round pick as well as a 2021 third-round pick to acquire Stafford.

In September 2019, Goff signed a four-year $134 million contract extension with the Rams, five months after picking up his fifth-year option on his rookie contract. In his five seasons with the Rams, Goff threw for 18,171 yards, 107 touchdowns and 55 interceptions while posting a 91.5 passer rating. He also posted a 46-27 regular-season record and won two playoff games. ,

However, the 2020 season was a challenging one for Goff who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2016. On Dec. 27, the Rams were taking on the Seattle Seahawks, and Goff injured his right thumb. He had surgery on the thumb, but McVay told Goff he was going to go with John Wofford as the starting quarterback in the playoff game against the Seahawks. Goff was still able to play in the game as Wofford suffered a neck injury. While still dealing with the thumb injury, Goff was able to lead the Rams to a victory over their division rivals.

The following week, the Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers, and during the end-of-season press conference, McVay didn't admit to Goff on being on the roster. Goff will now look to help get the Lions back on track and win their first playoff game since 1991.