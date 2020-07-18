James Harden's Blue Lives Matter Face Mask Has NBA Fans Fuming

Houston Rockets player James Harden sparked criticism on social media recently while promoting wearing a mask. The team and the NBA both posted photos showing him wearing a neck gaiter pulled over his face, which featured a Thin Blue Line American flag. Harden later explained that he didn't know what the design meant; he just wore the mask because it covered his entire beard. Although the fans still expressed considerable disappointment in his decision.

When the photos surfaced on social media, a multitude of NBA fans responded strongly. Some called Harden a "boot-licker" while others said he is a "c—." Many fans and casual viewers alike defended Harden and said that he "had no idea" what the blue line meant. They just assumed that he liked the design. These fans were in the minority, however, as others continued to criticize the Houston Rockets player.