Jake Ehlinger, Texas Longhorns Linebacker, Found Dead off Campus

Jake Ehlinger, Texas Longhorns linebacker and brother of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead off-campus Thursday, according to police. He was 20 years old. The Austin Police Department in Texas said it received a call at 12:18 p.m. local time and responded to the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. Jake Ehlinger was identified, and the cause of death has not been released.

“We have an extremely heavy heart with the news of the passing of our beloved teammate, friend and Longhorn family member Jake Ehlinger,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in the statement. “Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and the huge void we are feeling, but above all else, our hearts pour out to Sam, Jena, Morgen and the entire Ehlinger family. Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete.

“Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one," Sarkisian continued. "In the short time we were able to get to know him, he always was a joy to be around and gave everything he had in workouts, meetings, practice and in life. This is a tragedy beyond measure, and as I told the team today, in a time like this all we can do is open our hearts, pull together and do our best to provide love and support to each other, especially to the Ehlinger family.”

Jake was recently seen celebrating with his brother Sam, who was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Sam also played for Texas as he and Jake were lifelong fans. The two went to games with their family since they were season-ticket holders. In 2013, Sam and Jake's father Ross died of a heart attack at age 46.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also released a statement, offering support to Sam and his family. "I know how close they were and we're just really stunned, but we are prayerful and we know God has a plan," Irsay said. "We are doing everything we can to console the family and do what we can to make things as easy as possible at this difficult time."