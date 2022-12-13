Texas Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Accused of Strangling Fiancée

Content warning: Detailed domestic violence. Chris Beard, the head coach of the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team, was arrested on Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her, according to ESPN. The woman told police that she is his fiancée and they have been together for six years. She said they had been in an argument during which she broke his glasses before "just snapped on me and became super violent."

Per the affidavit, the woman told police, "He choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts." She said Beard choked her from behind with his arm around her neck and she couldn't breathe for five seconds. Police said the woman had a bite mark on her right arm and an abrasion to her right temple. Beard said he was not the primary aggressor, and audio recordings will prove that. But Beard refused to share the recordings with officers.

Chris Beard remains silent as he exits the Travis County Jail. pic.twitter.com/R1m6yXnrr6 — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) December 12, 2022

During his bond hearing, Beard was told he could communicate with the woman but was ordered to stay 200 yards away from the residence where police were called. He was also told his barred from possessing a firearm, and jail records show Bear posted a $10,000 bond.

Texas announced that Beard has been suspended without pay following his arrest. Associate head coach Rodney Terry will serve as the acting head coach for the time being. "The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously," the Texas statement read. "Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men's Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice."

Beard was hired as Texas' head coach in April 2021 after spending five seasons at Texas Tech. In his first season with the Longhorns, Beard led the team to a 22-12 record and reached the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. While at Texas Tech, Beard led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament championship game in 2019. The Red Raiders lost to the Virginia Cavaliers, but Beard won his share of accolades as he was named CBS Sports Coach of the Year, AP National Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.