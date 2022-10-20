Deshaun Watson Busted for Speeding Months After Trade to Browns

Deshaun Watson was in some trouble with the law earlier this year. According to TMZ Sports, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was busted going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in Ohio Back in June. Police said Watson was caught speeding in his G-Wagon in Sandusky on June 11. The bodycam footage shows the officer asking Watson how fast he was going.

"Like, 97?" Watson said. The officer told Watson he was going 97 before giving him a citation. The three-time Pro Bowl QB was allowed to leave, and TMZ Sports said the case was closed on July 6 when Watson paid a $185 fine. The incident came three months after Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns. He has not seen any action so far this season as he's currently serving an 11-game suspension for being hit with multiple lawsuits for sexual assault and sexual misconduct against female masseuses during massages sessions when he was with the Texans. He recently returned to the team and is allowed to play in his first game in Week 13.

"I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson said in a statement in August. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," league commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion." Watson, 27, was selected No. 12 overall by the Texans in 2017. Along with making the Pro Bowl three times. Watson was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2017 and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020.