Iowa High School Quarterback Trashaun Willis, Who Has One Arm, Scores 6 Touchdowns in One Game

Trashaun Willis is one of the most impressive high school football players in the country. The past Friday night, Willis who only has one arm, led Washington (Iowa) High School to a 41-27 victory over Mt. Plaseast (Iowa). Willis completed 13 of 19 passes for 129 yards while rushing for 95 yards and scoring six total touchdowns (three rushing and three passing).

According to MaxPreps, Willis was born without a left arm. His birth defect is similar to Shaquem Griffin, who is a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Along with playing football, Willis is also a star on the basketball team. He first earned national attention when he was caught on video dunking in eighth grade. It has led to him being friends with NBA stars Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. Back in 2018, Bleacher Report spoke to Willis and said his goal is to play either college football or basketball.

"The ultimate goal is to make it to college and then hopefully the next level," he said. "Whether it's football or basketball, it doesn't matter to me as long as I'm playing. I feel like I can compete with anyone on the court or on the field as long as I continue to push myself hard enough." Right now, Willis has one offer to play football at Loras College, a Division III school in Dubuque, Iowa.

"He has a disability," Washington football coach James Harris said to Bleacher Report in 2018. "But he is not disabled. What I've told my coaches, and what I think is important, is that we don't impose our own limitations on him."

As long as Willis continues to perform, he will have a chance to play college football and/or basketball. As mentioned, Giffin was born with one arm and was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round. He was offered a scholarship to play football at the University of Central Florida with his twin brother Shaquill. Shaquem Griffin had a stellar college career as he was named to the first-team All-AAC twice and was awarded Defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl in 2018.