Indy 500: Starting Lineup for Indianapolis 500 Revealed

The Indy 500 is ready to get things going, and the starting lineup has been revealed. There will be a total of 33 cars to compete in the Indianapolis 500, which is the biggest event of the IndyCar Series. Fans already know that Scott Dixon will be leading the pack as he is the fastest qualifier. However, drivers such as Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi and defending champion Takuma Sato are also in the mix to win the Brickyard race.

Dixon looks to be the favorite to win what many fans call the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." He won the race in 2008 and led for 111 of the 200 laps in 2020. Dixon has already won the Grand Prix of Texas' first race on May 1 and has finished in the top 10 in every IndyCar Series race this year.

"Hopefully it runs this good in the race," Dixon said after the final practice per ESPN. "I was told we were done. We got through our list. I thought the car felt good. "Also, the conditions, I thought everyone was going to feel like King Kong out there." Dixon is one of the best drivers in IndyCar history as he was won the IndyCar series title six times.

Another driver to watch is Marco Andretti who was the pole sitter in last year's Indianapolis 500. After a strong practice, Andretti is ready to win his first Indy 500 despite sitting at the No. 25 spot. "I've had a car to win this race a lot of times. I've said that before the race," Andretti said. "We just have to see if the stars align, do our job, slowly get there, hopefully stay out of messes. But the field is pretty stacked, very talented, hopefully very smart."

The Indianapolis 500 will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and there will be 135,000 spectators in attendance. It will be the largest sporting event in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.