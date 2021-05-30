Indy 500: Danica Patrick Drives Pace Car, and Fans Have Mixed Thoughts

Danica Patrick was back behind the wheel at the Indy 500 in a moment that sparked plenty of reactions from viewers online. After retiring from the world of motorsports in 2018 after 27 years on the track, Patrick returned to the track on Sunday to drive the pace car for the greatest spectacle in racing, the Indianapolis 500.

Patrick's involvement in the annual race was first confirmed earlier in May, when it was announced Patrick would drive a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field of 33 across the Yard of Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30. At the time, Patrick said she was "very honored to drive the pace car," and added that it was "even more special because of the past year we have all endured, and it will be so nice to see fans back in the stands. I have always loved Chevy vehicles, and the Corvette convertible is such a beautiful car. Maybe they will let me drive it home!"

"We're happy to welcome back Danica to the place where she made motorsports history as the first female driver to lead 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,'" IMS President Doug Boles said, the IndyStar reported. "She will provide a unique perspective for NBC viewers while behind the wheel of the powerful Corvette Stingray convertible."

The former racer notably became the first woman to lead laps in the Indy 500 back in 2005, and in 2009, she finished in third place, which was the highest finish for a woman in the history of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After having her final start in the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, which marked the final race of her career, IndyCar Series fans were more than just a little excited to see her driving the pace car, and many were quick to take to social media to react. During the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, Patrick also served as a studio analyst for NBC's live race broadcast with host Mike Tirico and fellow analyst/driver Jimmie Johnson. Keep scrolling to see what Indy 500 viewers had to say.