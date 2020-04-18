Hulk Hogan’s Photo of Wife Jennifer ‘Back on the Beach’ Sparked Serious Backlash

Saturday morning, Hulk Hogan surprised many when he posted a photo of his wife jumping on the beach. The heavily-trafficked areas in Florida were slowly reopening after weeks of being closed, and the couple was celebrating. Although this photo did generate a considerable number of comments.

Following Hogan posting the photo on social media, several Twitter users weighed in. Many said that he was being dangerous by heading to the beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Others felt that it was his right to do so despite any potential health concerns. They cited the lack of others in the photo as further justification of his day at the beach.

Hogan did ultimately respond to the criticism on Saturday afternoon. He clarified that this beach is actually his. He bought a private area and doesn’t allow anyone else to be on it. This isn’t an area to which hundreds of people will flock and disregard social distancing recommendations.

Despite the tweet explaining that Hogan has his own private beach, the comments continued to surface on Twitter. Critics called out the professional wrestler for his decision-making while others came to his defense. There was no shortage of discussions taking place on social media.

Back on the beach brother, killing others by carrying the Covid and giving it to elderly citizens — Mike Forti (@Abacab40) April 18, 2020

I hope she doesn’t get sick. Along with the other beach lovers going out there.



Safety before enjoyment but that doesn’t seem to matter in Florida. — James (@jamesthegeek85) April 18, 2020

He’s lying anyway. It’s not a private beach and it’s not on his property! pic.twitter.com/iBeIB3pthy — Lexie Lauren (@LexieLaurenLee) April 18, 2020

The beaches are still extremely dangerous. Not such a good idea to reopen them yet. The virus is still really bad. Please stay safe 🙏☺❤ — Helen Woolley❤️#paeveypack (@HelenWoolley87) April 18, 2020

Hogan’s getting covid, new reality series — Hughe Jass (@SkautyLeafs) April 18, 2020

That’s right,a walk on the beach is WAAAAAAAAAAAAAY more important than not risking catching/spreading a proven deadly disease!!



You Go Champ!!! pic.twitter.com/i6pujTvelX — Blair M Relyea (@BlairXLH) April 18, 2020

You’ll be fine as long as you say your prayers & take your vitamins. — 🎲 PiTTBOSS 🎲 (@ThePITTBOSS) April 18, 2020

Social Distancing Brother! — Lupo (@lupo_138) April 18, 2020

That’s so questionable. You’re promoting this? — Julia Overbeck (@juliaoverbeck) April 18, 2020

i would love to go to the beach with this nice weather, but iu ours is blocked off, and ppl not going for food or appts will face consequences … plz enjoy for me too xxx love you always Hulk and btw shes beautiful — Brenda Powers (@BrendaP89873860) April 18, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Pro wrestler from 80’s makes poor health decision. Details at 7 — Funhouse Match Stan Account (@the_green_veggi) April 18, 2020

You got a family full of morons brother — bam (@testmywill) April 18, 2020

Watch out for 🦈 Brother. 😂😂 Enjoy! Totally jelly over here in VA! — BeautifulStorm🌪️⚡🌪️🌈 (@Beautif77375341) April 18, 2020