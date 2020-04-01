Hulk Hogan Announces He Suffered Torn Bicep

Hulk Hogan has been retired from wrestling, but he won’t be running wild on anyone in the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he suffered a torn bicep. Hogan said he tore his right bicep and he said: “it burns.” He also said the injury is nothing new to him as he tore his biceps in the past.

Both of my biceps have been torn at the insertions for 25yrs,today I tore my right bicep where it goes in at my front deltoid,well I guess Rusev and I are long lost brothers! BROTHER. HH damn it burns!!! pic.twitter.com/JREZd784Ih — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 31, 2020

Despite not competing anymore, Hogan was looking forward to being part of WrestleMania because he was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time. The reason Hogan was being enshrined was for being a member of the New World Order (nWo). However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania was forced to be moved to the WWE Performance Center and canceling all public events. Last year, Hogan mentioned he would love to have one more match, and he said he wants it to be at WrestleMania.

“I talked to Vince (McMahon), and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match,” Hogan said via UPROXX. “I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

If Hogan was to compete at WrestleMania, who would he face? The former WWE champion knows exactly who his opponent should be.

“I’d love for it to be against Vince. I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19,” he said. “I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

Hogan, 66, is a 12-time world champion, winning the WWE Championship and WCW Championships six times each.