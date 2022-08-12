Hologram Harry Caray Singing at Field of Dreams Game Leads to Wild Reactions on Social Media

The MLB Field of Dreams game took place on Thursday night, and the fans got a surprise appearance from a baseball legend. A hologram version of Harry Caray appeared during the seventh inning and began singing "Take Me Out the Ballgame." Caray, who died in 1998, is credited for making "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" popular to sing during the seventh-inning stretch.

Caray is known for being one of the best broadcasters in baseball history, calling games for the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. He has won multiple awards for his work and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1990. His son, Skip Caray, also became a baseball broadcaster, calling games for the Atlanta Braves. His grandson, Chip Caray, called games for the Cubs from 1998 to 2004 and currently serves as the Braves TV announcer for Bally's Sports South.

"It was kind of cool. I can't speak for the rest of the family, but yeah, it's cool," Chip Caray, said on Chicago's 670 The Score on Friday, per Awful Announcing. "That movie brings back so many nostalgic memories for anybody whose lost their dad. There's the scene at the end – 'Hey dad, you want to have a catch?' – there's nothing I wouldn't give to be able to do that with my dad. When Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad came out in right field, I know both of those guys, that was a tear-jerker, a lump-in-the-throat moment." Here's a look at social media reacting to the Harry Caray hologram.