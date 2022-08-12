Hologram Harry Caray Singing at Field of Dreams Game Leads to Wild Reactions on Social Media
The MLB Field of Dreams game took place on Thursday night, and the fans got a surprise appearance from a baseball legend. A hologram version of Harry Caray appeared during the seventh inning and began singing "Take Me Out the Ballgame." Caray, who died in 1998, is credited for making "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" popular to sing during the seventh-inning stretch.
Caray is known for being one of the best broadcasters in baseball history, calling games for the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. He has won multiple awards for his work and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1990. His son, Skip Caray, also became a baseball broadcaster, calling games for the Atlanta Braves. His grandson, Chip Caray, called games for the Cubs from 1998 to 2004 and currently serves as the Braves TV announcer for Bally's Sports South.
"It was kind of cool. I can't speak for the rest of the family, but yeah, it's cool," Chip Caray, said on Chicago's 670 The Score on Friday, per Awful Announcing. "That movie brings back so many nostalgic memories for anybody whose lost their dad. There's the scene at the end – 'Hey dad, you want to have a catch?' – there's nothing I wouldn't give to be able to do that with my dad. When Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad came out in right field, I know both of those guys, that was a tear-jerker, a lump-in-the-throat moment." Here's a look at social media reacting to the Harry Caray hologram.
An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022
One fan wrote: "I think all of the negative reviews stem from the fact that the hologram doesn't 100% look like Harry, which is logical you can't expect it to. But the idea itself is genius in my opinion."
The Harry Caray hologram. A wise man once said, "Just because you can, doesn't mean you should." Did you see it? https://t.co/bGpE5WobF6— 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) August 12, 2022
Another fan wrote: "Would have been way better if they just showed a video of him singing it. No need for the weird hologram."
No. Absolutely not. Get the hell out of here with your AI hologram ghost Harry Caray. pic.twitter.com/eszYcDa5vo— Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) August 12, 2022
Marcus Gilmer added: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."
Here it is:
A Harry Caray hologram sings “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the Field of Dreamspic.twitter.com/Uey8Ma87FG— Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 12, 2022
One fan stated: "This got a lot of bad feedback but I this it's pretty cool. To be at the field of dreams, with the Chicago Cubs playing baseball is special. Seeing Harry Caray, a Chicago icon, back in the booth singing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" only adds to the amazing experience."
There's a whole leg of Twitter freaking out about the former president possibly having stolen nuclear secrets and I don't know how they can concentrate on such frivolities when Hologram Harry Caray is on the loose— Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) August 12, 2022
One Twitter user revealed: "Hologram Harry Caray is perhaps the ultimate example of "just because you can doesn't mean you should."
We've seen it all 🤯
A Harry Caray hologram. pic.twitter.com/wiNrvqIowj— DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 12, 2022
One fan announced: "REPORT: Hologram Harry Caray was arrested for suspicion of DUI leaving the Field of Dreams game last night."
Tupac looking at that Harry Caray hologram like: pic.twitter.com/BDj5UkatRC— Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) August 12, 2022
And this fan announced: "After seeing this, Iowa has announced it will be discontinuing the Field of Dreams series and closing the baseball field permanently."