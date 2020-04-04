Hoda Kotb Discusses Her ‘Today’ On-Air Breakdown Over Drew Brees’ Coronavirus Donation

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was interviewed during a recent episode of the TODAY show to discuss his generous $5 million donation to fight COVID-19 in Louisiana. This was an emotional discussion for co-host Hoda Kotb, who broke down in tears live on-air. Now she is opening up about this moment.

Kotb and her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier during an exclusive interview on Friday. During this interaction, Kotb explained that she wished she hadn’t reached her breaking point during the on-air interview, but she also knows that everyone reaches this point at some point. One reason why she broke down in tears was that she was overwhelmed by Brees’ kindness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think everybody has their breaking point somewhere,” Kotb said. “Sometimes you have it in the bathroom at home or you have it in the car and your kids are inside. I mean, mine probably was at the least appropriate place it could have been but I think there was something about his kindness and generosity in that moment.

“And I think when he said, like, as a big, strong football player, when I said, ‘I love you, Drew,’ — ’cause I just say that usually — and he said, ‘I love you.’ Something about all of it just kind of came together and I feel like we’re all on the edge. And I think we all need to pick a place. I wish it hadn’t been this place, but I think we all need to have a place where we can all let the dam break wherever that place happens to be.”

Guthrie also provided some extra information during the discussion. She explained that Kotb cares deeply for the people of New Orleans and that she doesn’t want them to be suffering in such a manner.

“I mean, in that moment, I can just understand exactly where she is coming from,” Guthrie said. “I think it’s because the tender words that we haven’t heard. I love Hoda, I know that really touched her. But I also know she cares so deeply for the people of New Orleans. That whole interview was really about what they’re going though and they’re suffering, that’s why I said, ‘I know where your heart is, Hoda.’ I know what you’re thinking. I know why it hurts — because you’re thinking of these people who are hurting so much and why again.”

Kotb may not have wanted to have the display of emotions during a live interview, but the viewers did not mind. Several reached out and explained that the tears were very “real” and that she should not be ashamed. In fact, many felt that Kotb was crying for all of them.

(Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)