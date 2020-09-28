Hoda Kotb Cheered on Saints, Carrie Underwood Ahead of 'Sunday Night Football'

✖

Hoda Kotb is a huge New Orleans Saints fan, so its no surprise to see her get excited for the team's Sunday night contest against the Green Bay Packers. On Instagram, the TODAY show host went to Instagram to show the opener for Sunday Night Football. And along with her cheering for the Saints, Kotb showed her support for Carrie Underwood who sings the theme song for the NBC NFL game.

"Goooo [Saints] gooooo [Carrie Underwood]," Kotb wrote. Unfortunately, the Saints ended up losing to the Packers 37-30, and the team is now 1-2 on the year. This is a little unexpected considering the Saints are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, the Saints aren't worried about the slow start since there's still a lot of football left to be played.

"Yeah, there's some encouraging things," Saints head coach Sean Payton said to reporters after the game. "There's still some details that we need to work out but I think (Alvin) Kamara was outstanding in space. The play he made on the long touchdown pass was remarkable. It was a great effort by him and a great effort by a few guys going downfield. (Erik) McCoy, I think Josh Hill (and some others) they get involved in in the play later on. There's still some things though, some small things that we got to continue to work out to be as efficient as we hope to be. And I know collectively we feel that way."

NFL fans are wondering what's going on with Saints quarterback Drew Brees. He has played well the first three games of the year, but there have been questions about his arm strength especially in the loss against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

"I don't know if the preseason, what difference that makes," Brees said after the Raiders loss. "You know, typically the starters play one quarter in the preseason. Sure it would have been nice to have that. But listen, we have some new faces. We have just got to get back on track. I think, we've got to put to get what is going to be consistent execution. I would say we are just inconsistent right now." Kotb, 56, lived in New Orleans in the 1990s. Not only is she a huge Saints fan, but she's also all about the LSU Tigers and celebrated in a big way when the team beat Alabama in a regular-season game last year.