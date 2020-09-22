Social Media Trolls Drew Brees for Lack of Arm Strength in Game Against Raiders
The New Orleans Saints took on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night and came away with a 34-24 loss. And while the loss was bad for the Saints, the story from the game is Drew Brees' arm. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Brees' average of 4.82 air yards on passes this year is the lowest of any quarterback through two games since Brett Favre in 2009. So far this season, Brees has only completed a little over 64.7% percent of his passes after reaching 74% the last two seasons.
"I think I've always evaluated myself on being a great decision-maker. And so, at the end of the day, I'll throw the ball to the open guy, move the ball down the field, score points, help us win football games. So that's my job," Brees said when asked about showing signs of decline. "My job's to help us win. My job's to help put everyone around me in the best position to succeed."
The interesting thing about all this is Brees reportedly considered retiring after the 2019 season but decided to make another run at the Super Bowl. Right now, the Saints are 1-1 and tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead. When it comes down to it, there's no for Saints need to press the panic button, but social media went after Brees in a big way.
Saint fans waiting for Drew Brees to make a good throw beyond 10 yards last night.September 22, 2020
The current state of Drew Brees’ arm ... pic.twitter.com/mHLvLI1S45— Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) September 22, 2020
prevnext
Everyone after seeing Drew Brees last night pic.twitter.com/IOHq9uTE71— IG : StupidNFLFan (@stupidnflfan) September 22, 2020
Went 1-4 this week in Fantasy (Yes 5 teams is disgusting and too much) including a game where DREW BREES couldn't muster up 18 points against the Raiders... I'm hurt. pic.twitter.com/OaTRosKau2— Gardner Royce (@GardnerCBS6) September 22, 2020
Live view of drew Brees throwing for 7 yards pic.twitter.com/9XVkzwYP4o— Mark Zuckerburger (@1BenjiBenji) September 22, 2020
prevnext
Drew Brees pic.twitter.com/2AxHlK9zAY— PFF (@PFF) September 22, 2020
DREW BREES: *Tries to throw the ball more than 10 yards*
ARM: pic.twitter.com/gmrClJkALw— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 22, 2020
Drew Brees has averaged 4.82 air yards on his passes so far this season.
That's his lowest through 2 games as a member of the Saints, and it's the lowest by any QB through 2 games since Brett Favre in 2009. pic.twitter.com/ghtlGu44eG— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 22, 2020
prevnext
Sean Payton: "Drew, we are going to need you to throw a pass longer than five yards"
Drew Brees: pic.twitter.com/crKsKGEfVC— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 22, 2020
*Drew Brees throws a pass longer than 5 yards* pic.twitter.com/RHCAAEwgJy— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 22, 2020
Drew Brees watching Derek Carr throw the ball more than 7 yards in the air pic.twitter.com/gcb94Ypqzv— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 22, 2020
prevnext
Drew Brees against LV in Week 2
▪️5/9 on passes 10+ yards downfield— PFF (@PFF) September 22, 2020
▪️0/1 on passes 20+ yards downfield pic.twitter.com/Tkd9I1JSzz
Drew Brees throwing a deep ball in 2020 pic.twitter.com/MlLhWYWu6h— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 22, 2020
Drew Brees made those MAGA comments and now he’s looking washed up. pic.twitter.com/lOfM9s8AYZ— Colb (@___Colb___) September 22, 2020
prevnext
Drew Brees GIFTS Las Vegas an easy INT 🎁pic.twitter.com/rODLA38JfU— PFF (@PFF) September 22, 2020
Drew Brees when he has to throw a hail mary pic.twitter.com/FxPrPGDgtu— Ahmed🇸🇴/Blxst stan account (@big_business_) September 22, 2020
2020 season Drew Brees and 2015 season Peyton Manning when they see each other at the QB club this week pic.twitter.com/JIbgMDGxGj— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 22, 2020
prevnext
Drew Brees: “Do you want me to pass it?”
Saints fans: pic.twitter.com/G1CQCGBYzP— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 22, 2020
Drew Brees looking like this tonight pic.twitter.com/al7TuCNcx3— 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗻🧀 2-0 (@Trxnzition) September 22, 2020
Jameis Winston watching Drew Brees throw medicine balls vs the Raiders pic.twitter.com/hB28hv4Qnr— sad eagles fan😔 (@mair2x) September 22, 2020
prev
When Drew Brees throws 17 checkdown passes in a row... pic.twitter.com/JbyT1m0qTc— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 22, 2020