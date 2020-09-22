Social Media Trolls Drew Brees for Lack of Arm Strength in Game Against Raiders

The New Orleans Saints took on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night and came away with a 34-24 loss. And while the loss was bad for the Saints, the story from the game is Drew Brees' arm. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Brees' average of 4.82 air yards on passes this year is the lowest of any quarterback through two games since Brett Favre in 2009. So far this season, Brees has only completed a little over 64.7% percent of his passes after reaching 74% the last two seasons.

"I think I've always evaluated myself on being a great decision-maker. And so, at the end of the day, I'll throw the ball to the open guy, move the ball down the field, score points, help us win football games. So that's my job," Brees said when asked about showing signs of decline. "My job's to help us win. My job's to help put everyone around me in the best position to succeed."

The interesting thing about all this is Brees reportedly considered retiring after the 2019 season but decided to make another run at the Super Bowl. Right now, the Saints are 1-1 and tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead. When it comes down to it, there's no for Saints need to press the panic button, but social media went after Brees in a big way.