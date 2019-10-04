Sports

High School Football Team Cancels Season Due to Sexual Battery Investigation

A high school football team in California has canceled the rest of its season due to four players […]

By

A high school football team in California has canceled the rest of its season due to four players being cited by police for a sexual battery investigation. A fellow teammate reported he was assaulted on campus.

“The altercation involved four students that assaulted a fellow student after school,” reads an Oct. 1 statement from the Gilroy Police Department per NBC News. “The incident was investigated by the assigned School Resource Officer who worked closely with school officials.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to police, all the students are minors from Gilroy High School, which is 70 miles south of San Francisco. The Gilroy Unified School District said on Wednesday that “most of the varsity players have chosen not to finish the season and therefore, at this time, the season will not continue.”

“The investigation into allegations made against members of the Gilroy High School varsity football team last week is still in progress,” school district officials said Wednesday per the San Francisco Chronicle.

The team had a game on Friday, but the five players involved were not there. The alleged assault happened last week in the team’s locker room and there has been no confirmation of what took place. But whatever happened caused one player to notify school administration and they notified the police. According to NBC Bay Area, the California district took action on the four players, but it is not known if they have been suspended. Gilroy was scheduled to face Palma on Friday and the school confirmed the game has been canceled.

“We investigated the allegations and determined there was evidence to support a criminal complaint,” Gilroy police Capt. Joseph Deras said Wednesday via the Mercury News. “The aggravating circumstance was the number of suspects involved, and the use of force or fear played a role in our arresting decision.”

Gilroy was not having its best season. The team finishes the year with a 0-4 record and 0-1 in league play. Last year was also not a strong season for Gilroy, finishing the season with a 1-9 record and with their only win coming in the second week of the year.

Gilroy is known for having good athletes. One of the most notable football players to graduate from the school is Jeff Garcia who played in the NFL from 1999-2011. Garcia was named to the Pro Bowl four times and he once threw a 99-yard touchdown pass.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in May 2024
    Streaming

    New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in May 2024

  • ‘FBI: International’: Vinessa Vidotto Shares Thoughts on ‘Frustrating’ and ‘Creepy’ Sexual Assault Episode (Exclusive)
    "Fire Starter" – The Fly Team is called in to investigate when an American college student is arrested at a hostel in Prague for showing aggression toward local police who were dismissive of her sexual abuse claims. Also, Vo makes use of her sexual assault advocacy experience from her army days as they work to ensure the victim gets justice, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Pictured: Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘FBI: International’: Vinessa Vidotto Shares Thoughts on ‘Frustrating’ and ‘Creepy’ Sexual Assault Episode (Exclusive)

  • New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in April 2024
    Streaming

    New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in April 2024

  • Teacher and High School Debate Team Kidnapped in This Week’s Episode of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’
    "Desperate" – When a high school debate team and their English teacher are kidnapped in rural Pennsylvania, the Fugitive Task Force rushes to the scene to find out who took them and what they want before it's too late. Also, Remy helps Corey out of a bind, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    Teacher and High School Debate Team Kidnapped in This Week’s Episode of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’