Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach

Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.

"I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl," said Brees. "I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program."

Before playing for the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) and the New Orleans Saints of the NFL, Brees was a star quarterback at Purdue. He ended his career with the Boilermakers as the conference's leader in passing yards, touchdowns, total offensive yards, attempts and completions.

"Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football," Purdue vice president and athletic director Mike Bobinski. "For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We're grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers."

Brees is helping the coaching transition as head coach Jeff Brohm left the team to be the head coach at Louisville. Walters comes in after spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator for Illinois. "When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true," Walters said. "Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando."