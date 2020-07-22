HBO Releases Trailer for 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' Ahead of Debut

✖

Hard Knocks is coming back, and this time the focus will be on the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. With the premiere of the docuseries right around the corner, HBO released a teaser trailer for fans to give them an idea of what to expect. This season of Hard Knocks will be unprecedented and not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in the show's history, Hard Knocks will take a look at two teams simultaneously.

A big reason for HBO focusing the Rams and Chargers is both teams will be playing in the new SoFiStadium in Inglewood. However, both of the team's headquarters are located in different parts of Los Angeles. Both teams are coming off disappointing 2019 seasons as the Rams finished 9-7 while the Chargers ended the season with a 5-11 record.

"We are looking forward to having Hard Knocks in our camp this year," Rams Head Coach Sean McVay said in a press release. "Hard Knocks always offers a rare opportunity for our fans to see our players' hard work to prepare for the season, as well as gives them a peek behind the curtain to observe these guys off the field, too. This year will be special because the show will also get an unprecedented look at SoFi Stadium, Stan Kroenke's vision for professional football in L.A."

This will be the second time the Rams will be featured on Hard Knocks as they were also featured back in 2016 when the team moved from St. Louis. For the Chargers, this will be their first appearance on the show, but head coach Anthony Lynn is no stranger to Hard Knocks as he was on it when the New York Jets were featured in 2010.

"Having been part of Hard Knocks before when I was with the New York Jets, my biggest takeaway from that whole experience was that you get out of it what you put into it," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. "There's a reason that season was probably the most popular Hard Knocks ever." Hard Knocks: Los Angeles will premiere on Aug. 11 and will air every Tuesday until the start of the regular season. The series made its debut in 2001.