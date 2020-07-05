Hand Sanitizer 400: How to Watch NASCAR Race, What Time and What Channel

✖

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a Cup Series race. Drivers will take part in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400. Veteran driver Kurt Busch will make his 700th Cup start while maintaining his spot in the playoff race. Here's when the action takes place.

Coverage for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 starts at 4 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the race for one week before FOX finishes its early-season schedule. Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT&T Now all provide viewing options for those without a traditional cable or satellite subscription. IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio for those unable to watch.

The Hand Sanitizer 400 finishes off a unique weekend of racing considering that the NTT IndyCar Series took place on Saturday afternoon. The Xfinity Series followed as Chase Briscoe secured his fifth victory of the season. Now the Cup Series will cap off the weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This is the first time in history that the iconic track hosted two NASCAR series and IndyCar in the same weekend.

Heading into the race, NASCAR teams learned their starting position after a random draw based on owners' points. Joey Logano has the pole position and will join Busch on the front line. Alex Bowman and Justin Allgaier will line up just behind them. Allgaier traditionally races in the Xfinity Series but is replacing Jimmie Johnson after the seven-time champion tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Harvick, the most recent winner at IMS, will start the race 11th overall. He leads the overall field in points after winning three races in 2020. Additionally, Harvick will join Busch in the 700 club on July 19 when he heads to Texas Motor Speedway.

"It's amazing," Busch said about starting his 700th Cup race. "To have this opportunity and to have been blessed to have raced with so many great race teams over the years, just making it past the local track was something that I thought was an achievement because my dad was a local racer. He won a lot. But it was like money, sponsors, and the whole challenge of even getting to like the Southwest Tour and Late Model division, that was even tough for us way back in the past. So, it's amazing. Twenty years of racing at the top series level and now having 700 starts, I never would have guessed."