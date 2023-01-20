Gracie Hunt, Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs Owner, Rocks Team Bikini Before Playoff Game

Gracie Hunt is more than ready to see the Kansas City Chiefs in action. The daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, went to Instagram to share some revealing photos of her wearing a bikini that has the team logo and colors. Gracie Hunt was wearing a bikini with snow boots and a metallic jacket while in the snow.

"Thinking warm thoughts…and hoping for a Chiefs WIN!" Hunt wrote on Instagram. "Who's ready for game day?!" Hunt has been a Chiefs fan since she was born. The 23-year-old's father has been an executive with the team since 2005, and her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, founded the Chiefs in 1960 as the Dallas Texans. Gracie Hunt is also a beauty pageant queen, winning Miss Kansas USA in 2021. Her mother, Tavia Hunt (Shackles), is a former Miss Missouri Teen USA and Miss Kansas USA.

"I went and I watched my first [pageant] with her when I was around 17 years old, and it was a foreign industry to me,' she said, per the New York Post in 2021. "I was like, "OK, you've done this, I clearly have no idea what's going on, but can you help me?" And she said, "I'm not sure because you walk like a soccer tomboy, but we can give it a shot," and the rest is history.

In the same interview, Hunt talked about the Chiefs' success over the last few years. "There are three in the last couple of years that I will remember for the rest of my life," she said, referring to the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship in January 2020. "Getting to watch my grandmother [Norma Hunt] lift up the Lamar Hunt Trophy, which is named after her husband, my grandfather, and getting to watch my dad hold it, and it being named after his father, and just the emotion within the eyes of everyone who watched, from the coaches to the players to the family to the fans."

This year's Chiefs finished the regular season with the best record in the AFC (14-3), and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an MVP-type season, throwing for a league-leading 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. The Chiefs have reached the AFC Championship game four straight seasons and played in the Super Bowl twice in the last three years while winning it all in 2020 (2019 season).