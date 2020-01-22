Gisele Bundchen Plants Kiss on Daughter’s Forehead in New Sweet Photo

Gisele Bundchen may not be happy that her husband, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this year. However, she is still happy to have her family by her side, which she showed in her latest Instagram post. Bundchen revealed a photo of herself kissing her daughter, Vivian, on the forehead. And in the caption, Bundchen puts a heart emoji to show her love for the 7-year-old.

Brady commented on the photo and he wrote: “My two loves.” The six-time Super Bowl champion also posted a slew of heart emojis along with his statement.

“Pure love and Light from you always a Fresh breath,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“It’s so adorable how you both have the same exact hair color,” another fan added.

It’s clear that Bundchen loves her family. She has been married to Brady for nearly 11 years and she recently revealed what makes their marriage successful.

“I’ve been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very… They want a lot of attention,” she said per The Observer. “They’re like, they demand… They need a lot of attention, like children do, like your family, your friends. So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfilment, because they don’t have half of you, they have all of you in that moment and then they get recharged.”

Back in December, Brady talked about their marriage and he revealed the couple has a multi-step communication method. He said to Jason Kennedy of E!: “We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication. “Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I’m feeling.’ And current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago, and you communicate about it. I think that’s helped us a lot.”

Brady continued: “We’re very ambitious people,” Brady said. “A lot of times I’m going in one direction, she’s going the other and it’s ships passing in the night. I’m going to football, she’s got things she’s doing and by the way, the kids. I think we have to make sure we take time for one another. If you want it to get better and improve, you got to communicate.”

Brady just finished his 20th season in the NFL. He is set to be a free agent in March which means his family could be wearing different colors on Sundays as he could sign with a new team.