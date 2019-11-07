Gisele Bundchen’s Latest Photo and Caption Inspire Massive Thread From Fans

Gisele Bundchen loves to inspire her fans through social media. But what she recently posted on Instagram just made the fans appreciate her even more. The supermodel and wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently shared a photo of herself andastrong message in her caption.

“Every day, whether we realize it or not, we tell ourselves stories that can empower or discourage us,” Bundchen wrote. “If something did not work out for you, you can either tell yourself a story that you’re not good enough, that you are screwed and nothing ever works or you can think that something better is on the way and you’re strong, capable and up to the challenge to learn and grow.”

Bundchen went on to tell her fans what they should do in order to reach their goals. “Be your biggest supporter, tell yourself stories that help you become the person you want to be. What stories are you telling yourself,” she wrote.

That led to a ton of fans commenting on the photo and the caption.

One fan wrote, “Great way to start the day. Thank you!”

Another fan wrote, “Thank you. Needed that today,” while another commented, “And 100% agreed to the word!” Brady commented on the post with a few heart emojis.

A few fans responded to Brady’s reply with one fan writing, “Tom Brady I love you,” as another chimed in, “Lucky man.”

The Instagram posts by Bundchen seem to be going over well with Brady. In a previous post, Brady replied to a selfie post by Bundchen with heart emojis. Brady has been married to Bundchen since 2009 and he recently explained how Bundchen makes him a better man.

“The last couple years, it’s been really great for me to spend the offseason with them and, you know, really fill up that bucket and give them the time, love, and support that they need,” Brady said in late July. “You know, because when I’m here doing my thing, my wife’s gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams.

“And I feel like it’s my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her. She’s happy when I get back to football because she knows how happy I am. It was a great offseason, but now it’s time for football, and I think everyone in our family is prepared for that.”