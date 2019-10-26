Gerald McCoy’s Former Buccaneers Teammates Support His Son at Senior Night

With the Carolina Panthers traveling to the Bay Area for a game against the San Francisco 49ers, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was unable to attend his son, Marcellus Crutchfield’s senior night game, where he plays wide receiver at Tampa Catholic. However, Crutchfield was not without supporters on Friday night as multiple members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on hand to cheer for him.

In a video posted by McCoy, his former teammates were at the game to support his son. Wide receiver Mike Evans, quarterback Jameis Winston, offensive lineman Donovan Smith, and linebacker Lavonte David were checking in so they could let McCoy know that they were representing for him.

Tampa Catholic reigned victorious on Friday night, defeating Lakeland’s George Jenkins High School 28-8.

“People don’t understand the type of brotherhood that sports can build,” McCoy wrote on Instagram. “In my time in the NFL I’ve grown to earn true brothers. And this is an example of that!! Anybody who knows me knows how much I love my kids so to miss [Marcellus] Senior night really hurt me. But my brothers stepped in for me. I truly love these kats!! Family for life!! Its bigger than football!!”

Originally the third overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010, McCoy spent nine seasons in Florida. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and was named First-Team All-Pro three separate times. His 54.5 sacks with the team rank fourth in Buccaneers’ history.

However, McCoy departed the Buccaneers following the 2018 campaign and signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. He and the team mutually parted ways with three years remaining on his contract, but 2019 was the first year in which he would not count against the salary cap with any “dead” money.

“These decisions are very difficult, personally and professionally,” Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht said at the time. “Over the past nine years, Gerald has been a cornerstone of this franchise and a leader in our community. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”

With his departure from the team, it has become far more difficult for McCoy to attend those important family functions. Fortunately for him, his former teammates are willing to step in and make sure that family members feel loved and supported.

