Georgia Southern OL Jordan Wiggins Dead at 18

Georgia Southern offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins died Monday after being found unresponsive at his home. He was 18 years old. Wiggins was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center after officers found him unresponsive and he passed away later that day.

“We are devastated to learn of Jordan’s passing,” said director of athletics Tom Kleinlein on the team’s official website. “Although he has only been on campus for a few months, Jordan has left an indelible mark on our program. He was a great person, a great teammate and a great friend to the entire Georgia Southern community. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts go out to the Wiggins family, and all those who knew and loved Jordan.”

According to the Savannah Morning News, the cause of Wiggins’ death was suicide by overdose.

“An official cause of death will be determined by the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) in Pooler where the autopsy was performed,” Jake A. Futch told the Savannah Morning News on Tuesday, Oct. 22. “But all the evidence points to suicide. He intended to do it based off of texts he sent to family and friends before.”

Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lundsford released a statement once he heard the news.

“My heart is broken for Jordan, his family, our team and this university,” Lundsford said. “Jordan was a great Georgia Southern Man with a bright future. His time on Earth was short, but we know that there is a greater plan, and we must trust that. If he was indeed struggling with some personal issues, I wish the resources that we currently provide our students could have helped more. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone this is affecting.”

Wiggins signed with the Eagles back in December 2018 and was scheduled to redshirt this year. He did not play in any games in 2019. He was originally from Tallahassee, Florida and played high school football at Godby High School where he was ranked as the No. 304 player in the state of Florida by 247Sports.

“This was like my adopted son,” Godby head coach Brandon McCray said via ESPN. “I coached with him for two years and against all his brothers for years. I’m still in shock. I don’t know what to think. I’ve still got a lot of his stuff here at my house. I’m just trying to be here for my mom and all of our players.”

Georgia Southern is scheduled to play New Mexico State on Saturday. Practice was canceled on Tuesday, but Lundsford said the team will play Saturday’s game.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.