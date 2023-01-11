Georgia Players Eat Food on Sideline During Blowout Win Against TCU in National Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs took down the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. And things were so out of hand, the Bulldogs players were seen eating food on the sideline before the game came to an end. Video from the College Football Playoff's Twitter shows a few Bulldogs players eating wings as the team is about to win its second consecutive national title.

The Bulldogs earned those wings after they scored 55 straight points after TCU scored in the first quarter to cut the lead to three. They are the first team to win back-to-back titles in 10 years as well as the first team in school history to finish 15-0. But can the Bulldogs make it three championships in a row?

"I really don't want to talk about three," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart season in the press conference on Tuesday. "I mean, it's human nature to relax. It's human nature to take the easy route. And I can be as guilty of that as anyone. But it wasn't this team's nature to relax. This team — this wasn't as hard a job as people made it seem because of the people we recruited — not because of talent, but because of what they were — like the DNA inside of them. These dudes, this team was different. This team was just different."

A big reason why Georgia won the national title is quarterback Stetson Bennett who scored six total touchdowns in the championship game. He is one of four quarterbacks in the modern era to win back-to-back college football national titles, and it's impressive considering he originally joined Georgia as a walk-on.

"We had confidence in the plan," Bennett told reporters after the game. "We left some plays that we didn't even call. And we missed some shots. But it's the last one. I mean, it was the last one in this jersey. It's for the national championship. It was against Max, who is a great quarterback and I know from New York. But I mean if you can't pull out your best in a game like this or at least your best effort and best preparation, then maybe this isn't for you."