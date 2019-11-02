Georgia RB Brian Herrien Makes Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch

Saturday’s rivalry game between the Universities of Florida and Georgia was expected to be a hard-fought affair featuring two SEC contenders, and the product on the field did not disappoint. However, there was one play that drew the most attention due to sheer athleticism. Running back Brian Herrien delivered this moment as he made one of the more acrobatic receptions of the season.

Leading 13-3, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm dropped back in search of a player that could make a game-changing play. He launched a pass down the right sideline in the direction of Herrien. The running back dove forward, tipped the pass up into the air, and made a diving reception along the sidelines.

Somehow, Herrien stayed inbounds and gave his team a new set of downs. He also created waves on social media.

“Brian Herrien with an absolutely insane catch for the Georgia Bulldogs,” one fan wrote on Twitter. This view was very prevalent on Twitter as college football viewers around the world reacted to a catch that many viewed as mind-boggling.

Of course, considering that the catch wasn’t immediately clear, many took to social media to proclaim that the ball hit the ground. “Well that’s because it hit the ground,” one person wrote in response to a post by FOX Sports trying to figure out how Herrien made the catch.

The referees reviewed the play to determine if the ball did hit the ground. However, there was not enough footage to provide a definitive answer either way, so the play stood as originally called.

Regardless of fans’ opinions, the play stood as the Bulldogs continued moving down the field. Georgia later increased the lead to 16-3 at the end of the third quarter. Although the Gators did bounce back and score a touchdown to cut the lead to 16-10.

This rivalry between the Gators and the Bulldogs has been known for big plays throughout the years, whether it was Tim Tebow combining for five touchdowns in 2008 or Knowshon Moreno galloping for 188 yards in 2007.

In recent years, the rivalry has not been as fiercely competitive considering that Georgia has easily won the past two meetings. With Herrien’s catch serving as motivation, the Bulldogs are well on their way to a third consecutive victory.

