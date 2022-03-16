Former Braves Star Freddie Freeman Sends Emotional Message to Atlanta

Freddie Freeman is no longer a member of the Atlanta Braves as his contract expired and the team traded for Matt Olson to take his place. On Wednesday, Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP, took to Instagram to send an emotional message to Atlanta. Freeman has been with the Braves organization since being drafted by the team in 2007.

“I don’t even know where to begin. For the past 15 years I got to be apart of your organization,” Freeman wrote. “It was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me grow up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love [Chelsea Freeman] and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I’m so glad my family got to be a part of yours!

“To [Braves manager Brian Snitker] my coaches, teammates, training staff, clubhouse staff, and everyone who made Turner Field and Truist Park so special for my family and I over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been a blast to have you cheer for me and I hope I was able to bring smiles to a lot of your homes over the years.”

Freeman concluded: “I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that time comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together. I love you Braves Country! Champions Forever!”

Freeman was a key piece in the Braves World Series run last year. He hit a home run in the Game 6 clincher against the Houston Astros and caught the game-winning out to give the Braves their first championship since 1995. During the regular season, Freeman hit 31 home runs while driving in 83 runs while hitting .300. He was named to his fifth All-Star game, won his third Silver Slugger award and finished ninth in MVP voting. In his career, Freeman has recorded a .295 batting average, notched 1,704 hits, and tallied 271 home runs with 941 RBIs. As of this writing, Freeman hasn’t signed with a new team.