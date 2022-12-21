Franco Harris' Death Sparks Waves of Tributes From NFL Fans
The NFL world is mourning the loss of Franco Harris who died at the age of 72 on Tuesday night. The cause of death has not been announced but it comes just days before the 50th anniversary of his most famous play the "Immaculate Reception." Harris, a Pro Football Hall of Famer running back, spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and led the team to four Super Bowl wins during the 1970s.
"It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris' impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time."
"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Franco Harris," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He meant so much to Steelers fans as the Hall of Fame running back who helped form the nucleus of the team's dynasty of the '70s, but he was much more. He was a gentle soul who touched so many in the Pittsburgh community and throughout the entire NFL. Franco changed the way people thought of the Steelers, of Pittsburgh, and of the NFL. He will forever live in the hearts of Steelers fans everywhere, his teammates, and the city of Pittsburgh." Here's a look at social media reacting to the news.
Barack Obama
I grew up watching Franco Harris, and had the honor of getting to know him years later. He was an extraordinary man on and off the field, and will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and all of Steeler Nation.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 21, 2022
One fan replied: "I was knocking doors for your campaign in Pittsburgh in April, 2008, and stuck around to shake your hand and Michelle's. It got pretty late and, as I was headed out of the arena to find my car, Mr Harris offered to see my to my car. Will never forget his graciousness."
Kirk Herbstreit
Just saw the news that Franco Harris has passed away. One of the true greats from my childhood-and one of the pillars of those dominant Steelers teams. Had the privilege to meet Franco a few times-and was taken back on how humble and kind he was each time. True gentleman. RIP 🙏🏼— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 21, 2022
One fan responded: "So true Kirk about how humble and kind that Franco was. I had the pleasure of meeting him once and chatting with him in St. College. He actually stopped by at the PSU Hoops Club tailgate outside of Beaver Stadium. Very sad day."
Tony Dungy
Woke up this morning to the devastating news that my friend Franco Harris passed away during the night. One of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever known. He was a great person & great teammate. Hall of Fame player but so much more than that. A tremendous role model for me! pic.twitter.com/OswJ82x7I1— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 21, 2022
Another fan wrote: "Life is so stunningly fleeting. For all of us My buddy said he was at his coffee shop the other day. Standing tall and looking great. I saw his first game at age 13. With my dad. Saw every home game of his thru 82 Can't process same way i felt when Roberto Clemente passed."
Joe Biden
Franco Harris is known for the glory he brought to football. But I knew him for his character and compassion – someone who spent time with my boys after we lost my first wife and infant daughter.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 21, 2022
May God bless Franco Harris, a dear friend of 50 years and a great American. pic.twitter.com/YhOYr3a4IM
A Twitter user wrote: "We all loved Franco so much. He was a hero to my family and the city of Pittsburgh. My grandmother's favorite Steeler. God bless, Franco. The world was a better place with you in it."
Brett Michaels
My deepest condolences go out to the family & friends on the loss of the great @francoharrishof. An incredible football player but more importantly an incredible human being that inspired me in my life. #FrancoHarris will be missed. @steelers @gmfb @NFL pic.twitter.com/7v3efJ9Yju— Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) December 21, 2022
One fan tweeted: "I wasn't ready for this. Thanks for so many great memories, Franco. You will forever be celebrated."
Stephen A. Smith
This is the first football player I ever saw, and that's why I became a Steelers fan!
RIP Franco Harris pic.twitter.com/5uc71JqEcy— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 21, 2022
A Steelers fan said: "I became a fan that same day as you. Franco asked me how I became a Steeler fan in Texas. He was the reason. Never dreamed I would become part of the Steelers family many years later. Thanks Franco. RIP #32."
Bill Burr
R.I.P. to one of the all time greats on and off the field. Incredible player and person. Loved watching him play and hearing him talk about life. #FrancoHarris— Bill Burr (@billburr) December 21, 2022
A fan said: "Flew to Pittsburgh seated next to him on the flight in early 2000s, he spoke about his charities and helmet company work he was doing and was a genuine, friendly, intelligent man. More like him are very rare. He will be missed."
Dr. Britt Baker
Penn State and Pittsburgh are mourning the loss of an absolute icon today. RIP Franco Harris. pic.twitter.com/ey9DvGi6KA— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) December 21, 2022
A Twitter user replied: "Even though I wasn't born his time I heard great stories about Franco Harris I mean britt he dies just a couple of days until Christmas and Pittsburgh retiring his number and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the immaculate reception. Rip Franco Harris."
Pat McAfee
Rest In Peace to an absolute legend Franco Harris#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WSkSiFuTzS— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 21, 2022
A fan wrote: "Yes a true legend! He will be missed!! Pittsburgh he's one of those guys you grow up hearing about the makes you want to get into football and watch football."
The Last Tweet
Terry’s still got it 😂
The Immaculate Reception is coming to @NFLALLDAY – where you can own the NFL's most iconic Moments!
Join the drop on Dec. 20th and YOU could be one of 10 fans to own the Immaculate Reception Moment
Sign up now ➡️ https://t.co/3rRAHhJmcq
#ALLDAYFAMILY pic.twitter.com/0Zo2iHEiXN— Franco Harris (@francoharrishof) December 14, 2022
And this fan said: "Had the absolute pleasure of meeting you once and you were a absolute gentleman. You will be truly missed. Pittsburgh has lost one of the greatest to ever do it. God bless you and your family. Rest easy Franco."