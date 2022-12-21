Franco Harris' Death Sparks Waves of Tributes From NFL Fans

By Brian Jones

The NFL world is mourning the loss of Franco Harris who died at the age of 72 on Tuesday night. The cause of death has not been announced but it comes just days before the 50th anniversary of his most famous play the "Immaculate Reception." Harris, a Pro Football Hall of Famer running back, spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and led the team to four Super Bowl wins during the 1970s. 

"It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris' impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time."

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Franco Harris," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He meant so much to Steelers fans as the Hall of Fame running back who helped form the nucleus of the team's dynasty of the '70s, but he was much more. He was a gentle soul who touched so many in the Pittsburgh community and throughout the entire NFL. Franco changed the way people thought of the Steelers, of Pittsburgh, and of the NFL. He will forever live in the hearts of Steelers fans everywhere, his teammates, and the city of Pittsburgh." Here's a look at social media reacting to the news.

Barack Obama

One fan replied: "I was knocking doors for your campaign in Pittsburgh in April, 2008, and stuck around to shake your hand and Michelle's. It got pretty late and, as I was headed out of the arena to find my car, Mr Harris offered to see my to my car. Will never forget his graciousness."

Kirk Herbstreit

One fan responded: "So true Kirk about how humble and kind that Franco was. I had the pleasure of meeting him once and chatting with him in St. College. He actually stopped by at the PSU Hoops Club tailgate outside of Beaver Stadium. Very sad day."

Tony Dungy

Another fan wrote: "Life is so stunningly fleeting. For all of us My buddy said he was at his coffee shop the other day. Standing tall and looking great. I saw his first game at age 13. With my dad. Saw every home game of his thru 82 Can't process same way i felt when Roberto Clemente passed."

Joe Biden

A Twitter user wrote: "We all loved Franco so much. He was a hero to my family and the city of Pittsburgh. My grandmother's favorite Steeler. God bless, Franco. The world was a better place with you in it."

Brett Michaels

One fan tweeted: "I wasn't ready for this. Thanks for so many great memories, Franco. You will forever be celebrated."

Stephen A. Smith

A Steelers fan said: "I became a fan that same day as you. Franco asked me how I became a Steeler fan in Texas. He was the reason. Never dreamed I would become part of the Steelers family many years later. Thanks Franco. RIP #32."

Bill Burr

A fan said: "Flew to Pittsburgh seated next to him on the flight in early 2000s, he spoke about his charities and helmet company work he was doing and was a genuine, friendly, intelligent man. More like him are very rare. He will be missed."

Dr. Britt Baker

A Twitter user replied: "Even though I wasn't born his time I heard great stories about Franco Harris I mean britt he dies just a couple of days until Christmas and Pittsburgh retiring his number and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the immaculate reception. Rip Franco Harris."

Pat McAfee

A fan wrote: "Yes a true legend! He will be missed!! Pittsburgh he's one of those guys you grow up hearing about the makes you want to get into football and watch football."

The Last Tweet

And this fan said: "Had the absolute pleasure of meeting you once and you were a absolute gentleman. You will be truly missed. Pittsburgh has lost one of the greatest to ever do it. God bless you and your family. Rest easy Franco."

