Franco Harris' Death Sparks Waves of Tributes From NFL Fans

The NFL world is mourning the loss of Franco Harris who died at the age of 72 on Tuesday night. The cause of death has not been announced but it comes just days before the 50th anniversary of his most famous play the "Immaculate Reception." Harris, a Pro Football Hall of Famer running back, spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and led the team to four Super Bowl wins during the 1970s.

"It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris' impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time."

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Franco Harris," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He meant so much to Steelers fans as the Hall of Fame running back who helped form the nucleus of the team's dynasty of the '70s, but he was much more. He was a gentle soul who touched so many in the Pittsburgh community and throughout the entire NFL. Franco changed the way people thought of the Steelers, of Pittsburgh, and of the NFL. He will forever live in the hearts of Steelers fans everywhere, his teammates, and the city of Pittsburgh." Here's a look at social media reacting to the news.