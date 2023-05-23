Fox Sports' Paul Kent Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Paul Kent, a rugby league journalist for Fox Sports and Daily Telegraph, was arrested last week on domestic violence charges, according to the Daily Mail. Police were called to a home in Sydney, Australia after an alleged incident involving a 52-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman. The two were both arrested for their role in the altercation, but the woman was released without charges. Kent was arrested and charged with common assault and with intentionally choking a person without consent.

Newscorp said in a statement that Kent will stop writing for the Daily Telegraph and won't appear on Fox League in the coming weeks. He was been granted bail and recently appeared in court. "Paul Kent has been stood down from his duties with News Corp and Fox Sports while he deals with this personal matter," the statement read.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Kent will contest the allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend the day after they broke up. He pleaded not guilty while in court and has another hearing scheduled for mid-December. "I'm embarrassed about it, but unfortunately, it's beyond my control, so I'll just let the court process see its way through now," Kent said outside the courtroom last week. We actually broke up the day before she came to my house."

Kent is known for being very vocal when it comes to players' off-the-field behavior. When asked if his views have changed, Kent said "It's the rugby league soap opera, it's the way it rolls. It's my day to be a storyline right now, that's fine – people are entitled to their opinions. We will get to the end of it, everything will be OK."

Kent is currently the host of NRL 360, a show that focuses on the National Rugby League. He's on the show with former player Braith Anasta who joined last year. The NRL was formed in 1998 and consists of 17 teams in Australia and New Zealand. The Penrith Panthers are the reigning champions, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs have won the most championships with 21.