Former NFL Tight End Arrested After Pulling Gun on Off-Duty Officers

A veteran NFL tight end who last played in 2019 was arrested after pulling a gun on two off-duty police officers. According to WTSP, Orson Charles with aggravated assault after approaching the two officers in a dispute over a parking spot in Tampa, Florida. According to the Tampa Police Department, Charles threatened to shoot the officers with a gun. The incident happened on Friday night in the Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa.

It was reported that Charles was attempting to part at the interception of 19th and 8th Avenue when Tampa Police said another car beat him to the spot. That's when Charles allegedly approached the driver's side door of the other car, occupied by the two off-duty officers, and pulled a gun from under his shirt while threatening to shoot them. The officers showed their badges before driving away.

Per a Tampa Police Department incident report, former @PlantFootball star Orson Charles was charged with brandishing a gun in a dispute over a parking space around midnight Friday in Ybor. https://t.co/B3mTmm8Uzz — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) July 16, 2022

"What (are) you trying to do," Charles reportedly said while having the gun in his hand. An off-duty Hillsborough County deputy monitored Charles after being alerted of the incident. The former NFL tight end was then taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are felonies in Florida.

Charles was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent two seasons with the Bengals before jumping around to various NFL teams. Charles didn't play in any games in 2014 and 2015 as he was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad. He signed with the Detroit Lions in 2016 and played in just two games before being released. In 2017, Charles signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and played in five games. He then joined the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and played in 13 games. Charles was with the Denver Broncos in 2019 but didn't see any action. He finished his NFL career with 14 receptions and 185 yards.

Before entering the NFL, Charles was a standout tight end for the Georgia Bulldogs. He was selected to the All-SEC First team in 2011 after catching 45 passes for 574 yards and five touchdowns. "Georgia has prepared me, Charles said in an interview with Fansided before he was drafted. "The coaches told me, 'Orson, you're not going to play tight end at Georgia unless you learn how to block.' I feel like I have an edge over other tight ends, whether it be staying in the box and blocking or running a stretch play or lining up in the slot. I'm versatile and can create mismatches."