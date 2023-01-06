Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis Reportedly Hospitalized in ICU After Rescuing His Kids in Swimming Accident

Peyton Hillis, a former NFL running back who was on the cover of the video game Madden NFL 12, was hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his kids from drowning, according to multiple reports. The 36-year-old is in ICU for treatment on his lungs and kidneys, but the doctors say that his health is improving, according to his uncle. The accident happened in Pensacola, Florida, and Hillis was helicoptered to the hospital, according to reporter Alyssa Orange. Hillis' kids are safe and healthy.

"I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," Hillis' uncle said in a Facebook post. "He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I'm sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!"

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis is in the ICU after saving his kids from drowning during a swimming accident, per @TMZ_Sports.



Hillis played college football for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2004 to 2007. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft and was with the team for two seasons. In 2010, Hillis was traded to the Cleveland Browns and had a breakout season, rushing for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 61 passes for 477 yards and two scores. His play that year led to him being named to the cover of Madden NFL 12.

In an interview with Esquire in 2011, Hillis was asked about the fans voting for him to be on the cover. "It tells you a whole lot about the city of Cleveland," Hillis said. "Great people. Great fans. It's pretty incredible how much those folks love their Browns. I'm blessed."

Hillis played another season in Cleveland before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. In 2013, Hillis signed with the New York Giants and would be with them for two seasons before announcing his retirement in 2015. "And after a while, it got too hard," he said in an interview with Bleacher Report at the time. "I didn't care as much anymore, I didn't care to work at it. Football brought me down. I still love the game and I still have a lot of friends in the game, but as far as NFL football goes, my heart's just not in it anymore."