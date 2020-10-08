Former NFL Coach Mike Holmgren Blasts Donald Trump's COVID-19 Response, Supports Joe Biden

✖

Mike Holmgren just blasted President Donald Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks coach stated the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign and said he would endorse the two in Wisconsin. The statement comes after the Packers announced no fans would be allowed to attend games at Lambeau Field due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Today's announcement makes one thing very clear — President Trump's failure to mount a forceful response to the coronavirus pandemic has had profound consequences for Green Bay's economy," Holmgren said in the statement. "Small businesses in the community are paying dearly. We are now months into the crisis, cases are surging, and President Trump still doesn't have a plan to get the virus under control. It didn't have to be this bad." In the statement, Holmgren also talked about how he will vote for Biden in the election next month.

"Joe Biden has a real plan to beat this pandemic, invest in the working class and help Wisconsin economy recover," he added. "Joe will always level with the American People - he's a man of integrity, and now more than ever, we need him in the White House."

During the press conference, in September, Holmgren said he has a different approach to this year's campaign because of how important it is. "I've never done this before — talked to anybody before a campaign...This election is different," Holmgren said, as reported by The Hill. "It's really different than any other election in my lifetime."

This week, the Packers announced they are putting an "indefinite hold" on hosting fans and Lambeau Field this year. "We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time."

Holmgren was the Packers head coach from 1992-1998 and led the team to two Super Bowl appearances with one Super Bowl win. He then became the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 1999 and led the squad to a Super Bowl appearance in 2005. In his career, Holmgren won 161 regular-season games and 13 playoff games.