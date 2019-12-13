Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Hospitalized After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

Former NBA commissioner David Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage on Thursday afternoon and remained in the hospital according to ABC News. Stern, 77 is being treated at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York after suffering the hemorrhage at the Brasserie 8.5 Restaurant per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The NBA confirmed the news with a statement.

“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family,” the league said in a statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There were a number of notable figures to react to the news of Stern of Twitter, including Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson. “Join Cookie and I in praying for my good friend who helped save my life, former NBA Commissioner David Stern. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and had to have emergency surgery,” he wrote.

“Biggest prayers out to David Stern and the Stern Family….sad sad news, but we know he’s a fighter and will make it through!” Lakers player Danny Green wrote.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. “He’s incredible. There aren’t enough superlatives. He was incredible to me, even when he was yelling at me.”

Prayers up for Mr. David Stern. He’s done so much for so many. He’s the reason the WNBA exists. Keep fighting! https://t.co/mHA0dkxid2 — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) December 13, 2019

My thoughts and prayers are with David Stern and his family this evening. One of the smartest men I have ever met in sports , and one of my favorites. Godspeed. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) December 13, 2019

Don’t care what you think of David Stern as an NBA Commissioner. He is an incredible man who has never allowed his status to influence his behavior toward others. Here’s to hoping that he recovers quickly 🙏 https://t.co/Tzk96oZJX4 — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) December 13, 2019

Stern became the NBA commissioner in 1984 after serving as the vice president of the league for four years. He led the league during a golden time for the sport. In the 1980s the NBA featured Larry Bird and Magic Johnson going at it nearly every year in the NBA finals. Bird’s team, the Boston Celtics, won three titles during the decade while the Lakers won five. In the 1990s it was all about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan as they won six titles. And in the 2000s Kobe Bryant and LeBron James took center stage.

Stern gave up the role in 2014 to Adam Silver but he remains the NBA Commissioner Emeritus.