Social Media Loses It After Former Racing Exec Bernie Ecclestone Claims Black People Are 'More Racist Than White People'

Former F-1 racing executive Bernie Ecclestone recently claimed that he belives Black people are "more racist than White people," and the comment has social media users losing it. The comments came while Ecclestone was speaking with CNN Sport's correspondent Amanda Davies about Lewis Hamilton, the first and only Black driver to compete in F1 racing, and who has gone on to become a six-time world champion.

Since the death of George Floyd, Lewis has been a vigilant activist for the Black Lives Matter movement, and has called out his peers for "staying silent ... in the midst of injustice." Ecclestone praised Lewis, but then said, "I don't think it's going to do anything bad or good for Formula One." He added, "It'll just make people think which is more important. I think that's the same for everybody."

Often 'Black people are more racist than White people,' says ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone. Read more 👉https://t.co/eZfzF0qHvH pic.twitter.com/4GpyFFTzDO — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 26, 2020

Ecclestone continued, "People ought to think a little bit and think: 'Well, what the hell. Somebody's not the same as White people and Black people should think the same about White people.'" Finally, he stated, "In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are." This particular comment is not sitting well with many racing fans and social media users, and they are letting him know. Scroll down to see what is being said online.