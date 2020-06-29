Social Media Loses It After Former Racing Exec Bernie Ecclestone Claims Black People Are 'More Racist Than White People'
Former F-1 racing executive Bernie Ecclestone recently claimed that he belives Black people are "more racist than White people," and the comment has social media users losing it. The comments came while Ecclestone was speaking with CNN Sport's correspondent Amanda Davies about Lewis Hamilton, the first and only Black driver to compete in F1 racing, and who has gone on to become a six-time world champion.
Since the death of George Floyd, Lewis has been a vigilant activist for the Black Lives Matter movement, and has called out his peers for "staying silent ... in the midst of injustice." Ecclestone praised Lewis, but then said, "I don't think it's going to do anything bad or good for Formula One." He added, "It'll just make people think which is more important. I think that's the same for everybody."
Often 'Black people are more racist than White people,' says ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
Read more 👉https://t.co/eZfzF0qHvH pic.twitter.com/4GpyFFTzDO— CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 26, 2020
Ecclestone continued, "People ought to think a little bit and think: 'Well, what the hell. Somebody's not the same as White people and Black people should think the same about White people.'" Finally, he stated, "In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are." This particular comment is not sitting well with many racing fans and social media users, and they are letting him know. Scroll down to see what is being said online.
He should really just retire. He is a big reason why Formula 1 still only has one black driver and no women.— Pat (@thepmzee) June 26, 2020
He shouldn't be doing interviews at this point.— Kech 🇳🇬 (LH Stan Account) (@kech_c) June 26, 2020
Alexa show me bad takes from 1988— Spanners🔧🔧 (@SpannersReady) June 26, 2020
Oh come on, this should win the award for "who should have kept their mouth shut" and that's saying a lot— Vasco Breitenfeld 🇵🇹 (@VBreitenfeld) June 26, 2020
He is old and losing it. Absolutely disappointed in his comments.— Akin (@aksonpelu) June 26, 2020
What this pathetic old dude is saying isn't surprising. So many folks in positions of power & authority ACTUALLY do feel like this. Can't imagine what @LewisHamilton was dealing with while racing on the circuit. @CoyWire address this in one of your segments @donlemon @ChrisCuomo— Lisa (@ldstep) June 26, 2020
One phrase discredited everything... he’s finished...— Paul de Souza 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏁 (@_Paul_de_Souza) June 27, 2020
There is someone like this heading up nearly every sport— Ls (@scottlsbeck) June 27, 2020
The apathy, ignorance and frank disregard for racism and racial issues in particular Hamilton’s experience, though not surprising from Ecclestone, highlights the exact problem with society at large today.— Hazel (@thedrtravels_) June 27, 2020
Hopefully!— This blesséd plot! ⚓️ (@packagingman) June 26, 2020
It’s about time he had some payback for all his dodgy dealings over the years! 😁
Not another white person being given the platform to speak with authority on how racism affects Black people... pic.twitter.com/crPUBYouEc— OyaBlockMeThen🤷🏾♀️ (@_CallMeIfe_) June 26, 2020
Example of how being old & wealthy doesn’t equate to sense— AllegraFox (@AllegraFox) June 27, 2020
Walked around with Mad hair for years... i’m not surprised by this. pic.twitter.com/uELwWhSbDy— Empress (@EmpressTwinkle) June 27, 2020
Very similar to CrossFit. Narcissistic leader cannot help himself expressing unpopular/uninformed/hateful opinions.— GPeeps (@gbapeeps) June 26, 2020