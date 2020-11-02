Former Cubs Player Jon Lester Spends $47K on Beer for Chicago Fans

✖

Jon Lester, a free-agent pitcher who played for the Chicago Cubs for the last six seasons, showed his love for the fans in Chicago. During Halloween weekend, Lester, 36, bought beers for customers at four Chicago bars. On Twitter, the three-time World Series champion shared his tab, which included a 34% tip. Lester spent a total of $47,094.90 on Friday and Saturday. A total of $31,082.63 was on Miller Lite, and Lester tipped $16,012.27.

Lester announced he was going to do this on Friday morning since he wasn't sure he was going to be back with the Cubs next season. "Regardless of what's next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) I'm buying y’all my favorite beer," Lester wrote on Twitter. while also mentioning the four bars where he would be paying for the alcohol. Lester also talked about the move on ESPN 1000 in Chicago. "Was kind of brainstorming on what we wanted to do [for the fans]," Lester. "Couple buddies and I were talking and we seemed to always come back to this."

Thanks for coming out this weekend y’all! Yesterday we added 1,372 ⁦@MillerLites⁩ to my tab, bringing our grand total to 4,838. Shout out to all the bars, their staff, and those cheers-ing from afar! Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago! #JonsTab pic.twitter.com/OTEIO2gOjc — Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 2, 2020

Lester signed with the Cubs before the 2015 season after spending the 2014 season with the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics. In July 2014, Lester was traded to the A's from the Red Sox since it was the final year of his contract. During his time with the Red Sox (2006-2014), Lester was named to the All-Star team three times and helped the team win the World Series in 2007 and 2013.

When Lester signed with the Cubs, he agreed to a six-year, $155 million deal. It turned out to be one of the best signings in team history as he helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. Lester was named to the All-Star team two more times and was the NLCS MVP in 2016. In his career, Lester has compiled a record of 193 wins, 111 losses a 3.60 ERA and 2,397 strikeouts.

"Since Day 1 it's been awesome to be a part of," Lester said. "They have made my family feel like family and accepted us from the beginning. It's been a fun ride, and hopefully the ride is not over."