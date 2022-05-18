Former College Soccer Star Dead at 25, Husband Arrested for Murder

✖

A former college soccer player died on Monday and her husband is accused of being responsible for her death. According to TMZ Sports, Regan Gibbs, who played soccer for the Kansas Jayhawks was found dead at her apartment by the Lawrence Police Department in Kansas. Gibbs' husband, 26-year-old Chad Marek, was also in the apartment and was arrested a short time later on suspicion of murder. Gibbs was 25 years old.

Police said "domestic violence is being investigated as a contributing factor" in the death of Gibbs. Once the Kansas Jayhawks learned of Gibbs' death, the team released a statement. "Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan," head coach Mark Francis said. "She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

We are heartbroken about the loss of Regan Gibbs 💔



We share our deepest condolences to Regan’s family, friends and teammates.



More information → https://t.co/9reH5e2hry pic.twitter.com/1id7golZHE — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) May 18, 2022

Kansas director of athletics Travis Goff said: "We are devastated to hear about the loss of former KU student-athlete Regan Gibbs. Our KU family sends our love, support and prayers to Regan's family, friends and former teammates as we all mourn her loss."

Gibbs played for the Jayhawks from 2015-2018. She was a goalkeeper and was a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her time at Kansas. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help support the Gibbs family. "Regan was only 25, a beautiful, kindhearted girl who loved Jesus and people," page organizer and Gibbs' cousin Hannah Lewis wrote. "She had a big heart for the homeless and hoped to go back to school to become a Physicians Assistant to do mission work. Regan had a precious soul and she was loved by everyone who knew her. She is leaving behind her mom and four younger sisters who are heartbroken by this tragic loss.

"Due to the nature of her death being so unexpected, they are not financially prepared to deal with the expense. Any financial help would be greatly appreciated in order to help cover the cost of bringing her home and the funeral." Gibbs was from Naches, Wash and played high school soccer at Naches Valley High Sholl where she was an All-State selection in 2013.