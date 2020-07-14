'For Love of the Game' Cast: Where Are They Now?

For Love of the Game has been a topic of discussion recently as Kelly Preston died this week after battling breast cancer for the last two years. She co-starred in the film along with Kevin Costner, who paid tribute to Preston when he heard the news of her death. For Love of the Game was released in 1999, and while it didn't have a lot of success at the box office, it's still a film sports fans remember well. For Love of the Game focuses on a 40-year old pitcher named Billy Chapel (Costner), who plays for the Detroit Tigers. He's at the end of his career and is getting ready to face the New York Yankees in the final game of the season. As he's pitching, Chapel reflects on the relationship of his girlfriend, Jane Aubrey (Preston) who is on the verge of going to London to accept a job offer. When it's all said and done, Chapel pitched a perfect game and reconciles with Jane, who misses her flight to watch Chapel in action. Here's a look at where the cast of For Love of the Game is now.

Kevin Coster - Billy Chapel (Photo: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Getty) Costner already put together an established resume before For Love of the Game, being featured in films such as The Untouchables, Dances with Wolves, Bull Durham, and Field of Dreams. He currently stars in the TV series Yellowstone and set to star in the film Let it Go, which will be released in November. prevnext

Kelly Preston - Jane Aubrey (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) As mentioned earlier, Preston died after a private battle with breast cancer. After For Love of the Game, Preston starred in films such as The Cat in the Hat, Sky High, and Gotti which was released in 2018. She will also be featured in the film Off The Rails, which will be released sometime this year. prevnext

John C. Reilly - Gus Sinski (Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff, Getty) Reilly is known for his roles such as Step Brothers and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. However, Reilly was working long before those roles, starring in Boogie Nights, Days of Thunder, and The River Wild before For Love of the Game. He's set to star in a new HBO series called Showtime, playing Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss. prevnext

Jena Malone - Heather Aubrey (Photo: Amanda Edwards / Contributor, Getty) For Love of the Game was one of Malone's first films and has continued to work consistently for the last 20 years, starring in Sucker Punch and The Hunger Games films. She is set to star in Antebellum, which will be released this year, and is a series regular of the TV series Goliath. prevnext

Brian Cox - Gary Wheeler (Photo: Neil Mockford / Contributor, Getty) Like Costner, Cox was very established before For Love of the Game, starting in Braveheart, Kiss the Girls, and Rushmore. Cox is also known for his roles in X2 and both Super Troopers films. He is currently starring in Last Moment of Clarity, which was released in May. prevnext

J.K. Simmons - Frank Perry (Photo: NBC / Contributor, Getty) Most fans know Simmons for his work on Law & Order and as J. Jonah Jameson in the first three Spider-Man films. Simmons won an Academy Award for his role in Whiplash in 2014, which led to him getting more film roles. He is featured in the film Palm Springs, which was released on Hulu this week. prevnext