Football Pro Michael Carter Accused of Sexual Assault and Exploitation of Minors

✖

Michael Carter, a former pro football player who spent his entire career with the Canadian Football League (CFL), has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of exploitation after two people under the age of 18 came forward to police in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, as mentioned by 3 Down Nation. The incident reportedly happened in January when Carter was an employee of the Greater Essex County School Board and served as a high school advisor. Police said that Carter was communicating with both victims via in-person and social media. He was arrested on April 2.

Carter serves as the director of a non-profit football organization in Tecumseh, Ontario called BTG Football, according to the Windsor Star. Per his Greater Essex County School board bio, Carer is "a former CFL player, a former probation and parole officer, a youth advisor, and a coach for young athletes." In a statement, the school board said, "The GECDSB is aware of the charges made against an employee and have been fully cooperating with the Windsor Police Services' investigation."

"As a result of the advisory position held, the subject had involvement within multiple schools. The subject has also been a coach, mentor in the area for several years in the sporting community," police said, per CBC. Carter, 35, was selected by the BC Lions in the third round of the CFL Draft in 2011. In his six years in the league, Carter spent time with the Lions, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Eskimos (now Elks) and Toronto Argonauts. The defensive back was a member of the Edmonton team that won the Grey Cup in 2015. In his CFL career, Carter played in 65 games and posted 34 defensive tackles and 19 special teams tackles

Carter played college football at Maryland. He started at Erie Community College in 2006 before transferring to Maryland in 2007. He began playing for the school in 2008 and recorded three tackles in eight games. Carter didn't play during the 2009 season but saw action in 11 games the following year, tallying five tackles and two pass breakups. Carter, who is from Canada, played high school football at Sandwich Secondary School. He was one of the top high school players in the country, leading all high school players in interceptions.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.