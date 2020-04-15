‘Fight Like a Girl’: How to Watch Quibi’s New WWE Series

WWE is the only pro sports league that is competing amid the coronavirus pandemic. And the company has made its way onto a new streaming service, as the new show, Fight Like a Girl, premiered on Quibi this week. The WWE Universe can access the new show by downloading Quibi on their phones. The service is free for the first 90 days, and it cost $4.99 a month after that. The first three episodes of Fight Like a Girl were released on Monday, and a new episode will be released every day.

In each episode in Fight Like a Girl, Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman who is dealing with a personal issue. The Superstars draw from their own experiences to help their trainees overcome, obstacles and become healthier versions of their former selves. Fight Like a Girl features Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Nia Jax.

“This strong cast of Superstars are leaders and role models who each have personal stories of challenge, perseverance and triumph,” McMahon said in a press release earlier this year “We are thrilled to have them on board to help young women find both their inner and outer strength and overcome adversity in their lives.”

Bliss talked to CBS Sports about the show, and she was paired up with a woman battling an eating disorder. Bliss said: “It was almost like I was talking to myself when I was a teen because we had so many similarities and the thought processes and how she was feeling about herself. It was so amazing to see her reveal at the end of it. I was just emotional and so happy to see that she was getting back on the right track. It hit home for me for sure.”

With WWE having more women watching, and the company featuring more women’s matched in their shows, McMahon felt like making a show like Fight Like a Girl was essential. She said to ESPN: “Nearly 40 percent of our WWE audience is women. And in thinking about the creation of this series, we [wanted to] specifically focus on women and our female fans and help give them some of the tools that our superstars have used to overcome their issues.”