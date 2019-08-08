Famous Dressage Olympian Michael Barisone Allegedly Shoots Woman at Equestrian Center

Michael Barisone, who competed in Dressage in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, has allegedly shot a woman at his upscale New Jersey equestrian center. He is expected to face charges imminently, per the New York Post. Although no formal charges were filed after he was taken into custody.

According to the report, the woman, who was later identified as dressage rider Lauren Kanarek, was reportedly shot multiple times in the chest by Barisone at about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday at 411 West Mill Road in the Long Valley section of Washington Township. She was taken to the Morristown Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this point in time.

However, Rosanna Williams, a friend of Kanarek’s told The Chronicle of the Horse that Kanarek had undergone surgery and she had made it through the night. Although Williams believes that Kanarek is still in critical condition.

According to the county prosecutors office, two other people were injured on the property, but the gunshots were not the reason. One of those individuals, Barisone, is in custody.

At this point, the reason for the shooting is unknown, per the New York Post. Sources told the Post that it could tenant/landowner dispute, but the facts have not seen the light of day just yet.

The Hawthorne Farm, which is owned and operated by Barisone, is a 53-acre property in rural Morris County that contains a home and the Barisone Dressage. The bio on Barisone’s website says that he has produced many upper-level dressage horses.

“Michael grew up riding horses in upstate New York and has been based in the horse country of New Jersey for over 20 years, having built the farm in Long Valley, NJ from the ground up. Michael consistently produces upper-level dressage horses from young stock, selling many of them and keeping some to develop for himself.”

Barisone was named the 2009 Sportsman International Horseman of the Year and has trained multiple Olympians, including Allison Brock. She won a bronze medal for the United States in dressage at the 2016 games in Rio.