Falcons FB Keith Smith Says He Eats Chipotle 5 Times a Day

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith is a very big fan of Chipotle. On the Endless Huddle podcast, Smith talked about his love for the restaurant and said he goes there every day. He also admitted to eating at Chipotle five times a day and orders the same thing each time he goes.

"You probably won't believe it, but most people who know me know that it's legit,” Smith said. “I actually eat Chipotle about four or five times a day. Like this is not a joke. Like four or five times a day I got my bowl. Same thing every time ... I get chicken and then I get the side of rice and then a side of beans." Smith was talking about Chipotle as he was asked about his diet. However, this isn't the first time the Falcons fullback has publicly expressed his love for some chicken and rice in a bowl. CBS Sports also noted that he showed his love for Chipotle back in 2017.

"Happy Valentines Day from me and mine," Smith wrote in a Instagram post while holding a burrito bowl. "Babygirl been here by my side for going on 7 years now. I love you so much and appreciate all you've done for me. If you know me you know my other half. You took my daughter in as if she was your own, kept her fed. Thru all the pain and hurt we had to endure with all these 'ecoli' RUMORS. NOTHING can break us NOTHING. I look forward to the years of happiness ahead."

Smith, 28, has been in the NFL since 2014. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and spent four seasons off-and-on with the squad. Smith then joined the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) in 2018 and was there for one season. Right before the start of the 2019 season, Smith signed with the Atlanta Falcons and played in all 16 games. He finished the 2019 season with one catch for 13 yards and five carries for eight yards. This year, Smith is the sixth-highest rated fullback in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. In nine games, Smith has recorded four receptions for 11 yards and three rushes for four yards.