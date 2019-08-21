Ezekiel Elliott Says ‘Zeke Who’ Quip From Jerry Jones Was Disrespectful

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was attempting to be funny when he joked about running back Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday, but it appears that he touched a nerve. In fact, the move was viewed as a bit disrespectful and could have possibly widened the gap in the ongoing contract negotiations.

According to Chris Mortensen, both Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux were not amused by Jones saying “Zeke who?” after rookie running back Tony Pollard showcased his skills against the Los Angeles Rams. As Arceneaux said, “I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful.” Zeke is currently in Cabo working out while his agent and the Cowboys negotiate a contract extension, and he doesn’t appreciate any comments, joking or otherwise, that make it appear that he doesn’t have a considerable impact on the team’s offense.

Ezekiel Elliott felt disrespected by Jerry Jones saying, “Zeke who?” pic.twitter.com/kymQZS9DiO — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 19, 2019

For context, Jones originally made the comment on Saturday after the Cowboys defeated the Rams in Hawaii. Pollard had accounted for 42 yards and one touchdown on only five carries while appearing on 13 snaps with the starting offense. He also showed considerable balance during his score as he fought through a would-be tackler and stayed upright all the way to the end zone. In response to this performance, reporters asked Jones if Pollard is his best negotiator with Elliott, to which he replied, “Zeke who?”

Jones did clarify his comment by saying that he was simply having some fun and that it was not at Zeke’s expense. He also was quick to point out that Pollard missed a critical blitz pickup that resulted in his quarterback being hit at the worst possible time.

Still, it was difficult for Jones to find much fault in the talented rookie from Memphis.

“What’s amazing for him is to come in here and he hadn’t done that much,” Jones said. “He knows exactly what to do and he knows how to do it. If he goes out there and he plays to that level he’s going to be [at] for the next several weeks, he’s going to be right in the middle of it early. That will really complement what we’re doing with Zeke.”

As Jones explained, Pollard won’t be replacing his star running back. Zeke remains the centerpiece of this offense, and he will be a trusted figure during the 2019 season, provided he makes a return to the lineup with a new contract in hand.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Jones’ joke may have thrown a wrench into those plans.