Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Will Ezekiel Elliott Play Today?

The Dallas Cowboys are back in action after an offseason of headlines, and the quest to once again win the NFC East begins with a battle at AT&T Stadium. The New York Giants and second-year running back Saquon Barkley are coming to town, which puts extra pressure on America’s Team. Can the defense hold Barkley in check? Will the Cowboys offense control the pace of the game early and build up an advantage on the scoreboard?

Controlling the game and playing the type of football that head coach Jason Garrett prefers will be the key for achieving victory on Sunday, and the biggest factor is the rushing attack. Dallas needs to win the battle between offensive and defensive lines and tally more than 100 yards on the ground. Although 150-200 would be preferable for this team. Fortunately, this will be made easier with the return of starter Ezekiel Elliott. The $90 million man is set to make his season debut after an offseason holdout, bringing relief to thousands of Cowboys fans.

Heading into the weekend, there were concerns about Zeke’s availability for the upcoming battle. Yes, the team previously stated that he would be ready to go for week one, but there was one small issue: he wasn’t actually on the roster. The team hadn’t activated Elliott and had a full 53-man roster.

Fortunately, the front office did the necessary moves and officially elevated Zeke on Saturday. They released backup running back Alfred Morris in a corresponding move.

With the legal paperwork aside, Elliott is now set to lead the way for this rushing attack while rookie Tony Pollard serves as a rotational option. Will Zeke see his full slate of work? At this point, the answer is unknown but according to NFL Network, the Cowboys plan to play Elliott in 20-25 snaps against the Giants.

Of course, this number could fluctuate, especially if Zeke produces early. Coach Garrett won’t be taking his star off the field if he breaks loose for a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The team will continue to give him opportunities to prove why he is arguably the best running back in the league.

On the flip side, however, is a scenario in which Elliott looks rusty and struggles to run for more than three yards per attempt while Pollard performs much better. In that case, the Cowboys would likely implement a “hot hand” approach and use whichever running back is performing best on each series.