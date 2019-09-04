Ezekiel Elliott Leaving Cabo for Dallas to Be Ready When Contract is Finished

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is ready to get his contract signed. According to multiple reports, Elliott is leaving Cabo to head back to Dallas so he can be ready to sign his deal. It’s not known if a deal is already done, but the fact that Elliott is Dallas-bound has to be an indication a contract extension is on the way.

One of the people who reported Elliott returning to Dallas is former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe who is now a host on FS1. Sharpe not only reported that Elliott is leaving Cabo for Dallas, but he also said Elliott will sign a monster seven-year deal.

“I received some information that Zeke and his team are on their way back to Dallas,” Sharpe said. “It’s going to be a 7-year deal and it’ll be a mega-deal, one that’s going to shock a lot of people… I do believe Zeke Elliott will carry the ball on Sunday for the Cowboys.”

So it looks like Elliott will be ready to go for Sunday. But with him not taking part in training camp or any preseason games, rookie running back Tony Pollard could see his share of action against the New York Giants. And that might be a blessing in disguise if you ask Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“We’ve got a marathon here,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, via ESPN. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of this season. … A fresh Zeke, if we got to the end, would be great.

“We have to be prepared to play without any given player,” Jones added. “We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and play well.”

In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three years.

Elliott has been a big reason the Cowboys have had success two of the last three years. In 2016 the Cowboys won the NFC East with a 13-3 record and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Last year, Dallas finished with a 10-6 record and won the NFC East title once again. They reached the divisional round of the playoffs only to lose to Los Angeles Rams.